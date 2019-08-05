Infinix S4 has received a new variant in India. The new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model has now been introduced in the country, and it joins the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model that was launched in May this year. The new variant will be on sale at an introductory price during the Flipkart Big Freedom Sale being held this week ahead of Independence Day. The Infinix S4 key features include the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a 6.21-inch large display, Android 9 Pie software, a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Infinix S4 4GB RAM + 64GB storage price in India

Infinix S4 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced in India at Rs. 10,999, but it will be available on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 8,999 during Flipkart Big Freedom Sale from August 8. This special price is same as the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, which is why the company has announced this base variant will be available for Rs. 7,999 during the sale period. Both the variants will be available in Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple, and Space Grey.

Infinix S4 specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM Infinix S4 runs on Android Pie-based XOS 5.0. The phone features a 6.21-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 89 percent screen ratio, and 2.5D curved glass display protection. The phone is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

The triple rear camera setup at the back houses – a primary 13-megapixel snapper with f/1.8 aperture, another 8-megapixel 120 degrees ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a last 2-megapixel camera as well. The rear setup is accompanied by a Quad-LED flash. Up front, the Infinix S4 will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and screen flash. Features include auto scene detection across eight modes including portrait, text, night, backlight HDR, blue sky, sports and others.

The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery, the dimensions measure at 156x75x7.9mm, and it weighs 155 grams. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Micro-USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone supports Face Unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Sensors on board include a G-sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, and compass.

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said in a statement, “S4 has been one of the most innovative camera centric product from Infinix in the Indian market till now. For us, product evolution is a sustained process with the user at the center of our efforts. Our focused user engagement efforts provided us with valuable insights to help augment S4's feature by offering a 4+64GB RAM ROM combination. It is a constant challenge to check all boxes in a fans wish list but we have slowly but surely established Infinix as a brand synonymous with giving ‘something more' in the budget smartphone segment.”