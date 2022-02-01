Technology News
Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Tipped for February 8, Design Teased by Infinix India CEO

Infinix Zero 5G teased to come with a triple rear camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 February 2022 11:21 IST
Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Tipped for February 8, Design Teased by Infinix India CEO

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Anish Kapoor

Infinix Zero 5G is likely to get a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 5G may be launched in an Orange colourway
  • The smartphone is said to be priced less than Rs. 20,000
  • Infinix Zero 5G is claimed to support 13 5G bands

Infinix Zero 5G India launch will take place on February 8, as per a tipster. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone have also been leaked. Infinix Zero 5G is the company's first 5G smartphone and it is tipped to offer support for 13 5G bands. Infinix has already teased through an Instagram post that the phone will launch in India. However, the exact launch date was not mentioned. Meanwhile, the phone's design and triple rear camera has been teased by Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor.

As per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, Infinix Zero 5G will launch in India on February 8. He also says that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which will be paired with an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. He also says that the phone will support 13 5G bands. It is claimed that the phone is the brand's first 5G-enabled smartphone in the country.

Meanwhile, Kapoor has teased a phone with an Orange colourway on Twitter, which is believed to be Infinix Zero 5G. This is similar to the image posted by tipster Abhishek Yadav in his previous tweet about the smartphone.

The development comes a day after media reports tipped the price and specifications of the smartphone.

Infinix Zero 5G price (expected)

Infinix Zero 5G is said to be priced around $350 (roughly Rs. 26,200). However, Kapoor had said that it will be priced less than Rs. 20,000.

Infinix Zero 5G specifications (expected)

The Infinix Zero 5G smartphone is said to run Android 11 with XOS 10 skin on top. It may sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is claimed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The SoC could be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

There could be a triple rear camera setup which may comprise a 40-megapixel or a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a telephoto sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. Infinix Zero 5G is said to pack a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. Connectivity options on Infinix Zero 5G may include 5G, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is also said to get a fingerprint scanner and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero 5G, Infinix Zero 5G Price in India, Infinix Zero 5G Specifications, Infinix
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Workspace ‘Integrated View’ to Roll Out on February 8 With Dedicated Gmail, Chat, Meet, Spaces Tabs

Comment
