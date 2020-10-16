Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i have been launched by the Shenzhen-based company at a virtual event. Both models come with quad rear cameras and are powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i also feature a hole-punch display, with the Note 8 featuring dual selfie cameras. For an enhanced audio experience, the Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i come with DTS Audio processing. The Infinix Note 8 also comes with dual speakers to deliver stereo audio.

Infinix Note 8, Infinix Note 8i price

Infinix Note 8 price is yet to be revealed, though it is expected to be around $200 (roughly Rs. 14,700). The phone comes in Deepsea Luster, Iceland Fantasy, Silver Diamond colour options. Details about the pricing of the Infinix Note 8i are yet to be announced. However, the phone will debut in Ice Diamond, Obsidian Black, and Tranquil Blue colours.

Considering the historical records of the Infinix Note series, the Note 8 and Note 8i both are expected to launch in India soon, alongside their arrival in the global markets.

Infinix Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 8 runs on Android 10 with XOS 7.1 on top and features a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, there is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has the dual selfie camera setup at the front that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary portrait sensor.

Infinix has provided 128GB of internal storage on the Note 8 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Note 8 packs a 5,200mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 175.3x78.76x8.95mm.

Infinix Note 8i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 8i runs on Android 10-based XOS 7.1 and features a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. For selfies, the Note 8i offers a single 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with dual LED flash.

Infinix Note 8i comes with a single selfie camera module

Infinix has given 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Note 8i includes a 5,200mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 171.4x77.7x8.9mm.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.