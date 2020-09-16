Infinix Note 7 has been launched in India. It is a budget-friendly smartphone that boasts of impressive specifications such as a large battery, quad rear camera setup, and an octa-core processor. The Infinix Note 7 comes in a single RAM + storage configuration and three colour options. It has slim bezels all around and a hole-punch design at the front for the selfie camera. The Infinix Note 7 has already been launched in some regions including Philippines and Nigeria before making its way to the Indian market.

Infinix Note 7 price in India, availability

The Infinix Note 7 is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green colour options. The Infinix Note 7 will go on sale in India on September 22 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart.

Flipkart is also offering an unlimited cashback of five percent on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, a discount of five percent on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI options.

Infinix Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 7 runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 on top. It features a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits peak brightness. It also sports a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 1,500:1 contrast ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 7 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens along with a quad-LED flash. For selfies, the phone features a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 7 include 4G LTE, VoWiFi, dual VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Infinite Note 7 sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

