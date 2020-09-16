Technology News
Infinix Note 7 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 7 comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage variant and three colour options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 September 2020 13:28 IST
Infinix Note 7 features a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 7 has been launched in India for Rs. 11,499
  • Infinix Note 7 will go on sale from September 22 via Flipkart
  • The phone comes in three colour options

Infinix Note 7 has been launched in India. It is a budget-friendly smartphone that boasts of impressive specifications such as a large battery, quad rear camera setup, and an octa-core processor. The Infinix Note 7 comes in a single RAM + storage configuration and three colour options. It has slim bezels all around and a hole-punch design at the front for the selfie camera. The Infinix Note 7 has already been launched in some regions including Philippines and Nigeria before making its way to the Indian market.

Infinix Note 7 price in India, availability

The Infinix Note 7 is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green colour options. The Infinix Note 7 will go on sale in India on September 22 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart.

Flipkart is also offering an unlimited cashback of five percent on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, a discount of five percent on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI options.

Infinix Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 7 runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 on top. It features a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits peak brightness. It also sports a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 1,500:1 contrast ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 7 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens along with a quad-LED flash. For selfies, the phone features a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 7 include 4G LTE, VoWiFi, dual VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Infinite Note 7 sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 price in India, Infinix Note 7 specifications
