Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 Lite Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch: Specifications, Features

Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 Lite Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch: Specifications, Features

The Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite price and availability details are yet to be announced.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 April 2020 16:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 Lite Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch: Specifications, Features

Infinix Note 7 comes with a circular-shaped quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ display
  • Infinix Note 7 Lite, on the other hand, has a 6.6-inch display
  • Both new Infinix phones are currently listed on the company’s site

Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite have been listed on the official website ahead of launch. Both new phones come with a hole-punch display design and feature a quad rear camera setup. The Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite also have quad rear LED flash and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, Infinix has provided DTS Audio technology. The Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite, both also run Android 10 and come preloaded with features such as Live Transcribe, Wi-Fi Share, and gesture controls. The smartphones also have a gradient back finish that comes in multiple colour options.

Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite price, availability details

The Infinix Note 7 and Infinix Note 7 Lite price and availability details are yet to be announced. However, both phones are listed on the official Infinix website with their key features and specifications.

Infinix Note 7 specifications, features

As per the official listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 7 runs Android 10 with XOS 6.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display along with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of brightness. Under the hood, there is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone also has a circular-shaped quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an autofocus f/1.79 lens, 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 25mm macro lens, and a low-light video sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. For selfies, the company has provided a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Infinix Note 7 has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also includes the side-mounted fingerprint sensor module and comes with an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, Infinix has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Note 7 that supports 18W fast charging.

Infinix Note 7 Lite specifications, features

The listing of the Infinix Note 7 Lite shows that the dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs Android 10 with XOS 6.0 and has a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor along with a 25mm macro lens, and a QVGA quaternary sensor. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

infinix note 7 lite image Infinix Note 7 Lite

Infinix Note 7 Lite comes with a quad rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor

 

On the storage front, the Infinix Note 7 Lite has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Note 7 Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Moreover, it is touted to deliver over 35 days of standby time on a single charge.

Infinix Note 7

Infinix Note 7

Display 6.95-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Infinix Note 7 Lite

Infinix Note 7 Lite

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Note 7 price, Infinix Note 7 specifications, Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 Lite price, Infinix Note 7 Lite specifications, Infinix Note 7 Lite, Infinix
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Quibi Review: Bite-Sized Content, Terrible Pricing
Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan Starrer Premieres on Disney+ Hotstar After Theatrical Run Cut Short
Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 Lite Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch: Specifications, Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme TV May Come With 43-Inch Screen
  2. Google Maps Now Shows Public Food, Night Shelters Across 30 Cities
  3. OnePlus 8 Series Price Revealed, OnePlus 8 Pro Breaks 13 Display Records
  4. Vivo Y50 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  6. iOS 14 May Bring Redesigned Wallpaper Settings, Home Screen Widgets
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  8. Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium Premieres on Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Quibi Review: Bite-Sized Content, Terrible Pricing
  10. These Zoom Tips Will Instantly Make You a Video Calling Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan Starrer Premieres on Disney+ Hotstar After Theatrical Run Cut Short
  2. Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 Lite Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch: Specifications, Features
  3. Nokia 9.3 PureView Launch Reportedly Postponed to Second Half of 2020
  4. Honor Play 4T Series Key Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Vivo V19 Global Variant With Snapdragon 712 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Specifications
  6. iQoo Neo 3 Tipped to Feature 120Hz Display, 48-Megapixel Camera
  7. Google Maps Now Shows Public Food and Night Shelters Across 30 Cities Amid Lockdown
  8. E3 2021 to Kick Off June 15 Next Year: Report
  9. Oppo to Announce New Audio Product on April 7, Releases Official Teaser Image
  10. Solid Chip Sales Unlikely to Cushion Samsung's Virus-Hit Q1 Profit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com