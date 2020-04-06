Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite have been listed on the official website ahead of launch. Both new phones come with a hole-punch display design and feature a quad rear camera setup. The Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite also have quad rear LED flash and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, Infinix has provided DTS Audio technology. The Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite, both also run Android 10 and come preloaded with features such as Live Transcribe, Wi-Fi Share, and gesture controls. The smartphones also have a gradient back finish that comes in multiple colour options.

Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite price, availability details

The Infinix Note 7 and Infinix Note 7 Lite price and availability details are yet to be announced. However, both phones are listed on the official Infinix website with their key features and specifications.

Infinix Note 7 specifications, features

As per the official listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 7 runs Android 10 with XOS 6.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display along with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of brightness. Under the hood, there is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone also has a circular-shaped quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an autofocus f/1.79 lens, 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 25mm macro lens, and a low-light video sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. For selfies, the company has provided a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Infinix Note 7 has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also includes the side-mounted fingerprint sensor module and comes with an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, Infinix has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Note 7 that supports 18W fast charging.

Infinix Note 7 Lite specifications, features

The listing of the Infinix Note 7 Lite shows that the dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs Android 10 with XOS 6.0 and has a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor along with a 25mm macro lens, and a QVGA quaternary sensor. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Infinix Note 7 Lite comes with a quad rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor

On the storage front, the Infinix Note 7 Lite has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Note 7 Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Moreover, it is touted to deliver over 35 days of standby time on a single charge.