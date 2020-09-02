Technology News
Infinix Note 7 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launching in India on September 16

The upcoming Infinix phone will be offered via Flipkart in the country, as per a video teaser.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 2 September 2020 17:32 IST
Infinix Note 7 was unveiled along with Note 7 Lite in April

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 7 will be launched on September 16
  • The smartphone will be offered via Flipkart
  • The phone was unveiled along with Note 7 Lite in April

Infinix will be launching the Infinix Note 7 in India on September 16, the company announced via a video teaser. The smartphone was originally unveiled back in April, and is just now getting ready to debut in the country. Through the video, Infinix also revealed that the phone will go on sale via Flipkart. Infinix Note 7 has a circular rear camera module, a hole-punch display and 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix announced the Infinix Note 7 launch date through a video on YouTube. As the Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite were both originally unveiled in April, it is possible that Note 7 Lite will also be launched on September 16, although Infinix has not mentioned so yet. The price and availability details of Infinix Note 7 will revealed when the phone goes official later this month.

Infinix Note 7 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 7 runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 on top. Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It has 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

When it comes to photos and videos, the Infinix Note 7 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low-light video camera along with a quad-LED flash. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Connectivity options of the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Infinite Note 7 also has the side-mounted fingerprint sensor module and comes with an array of sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tanishka Sodhi
