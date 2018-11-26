NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Note 5 Stylus With 18:9 Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 5 Stylus With 18:9 Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 26 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Infinix Note 5 Stylus With 18:9 Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 5 Stylus price in India is set at Rs. 15,999

Highlights

  • Infinix Note 5 Stylus price in india is set at Rs. 15,999
  • It will go on sale from December 4 via Flipkart
  • Infinix Note 5 Stylus bears a full-HD+ display

Infinix Note 5 Stylus was launched in India on Monday, at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone is essentially a variant of the Infinix Note 5, with minor differences on the specifications front, as well as support for a stylus called XPen. Highlights include it being part of the Android One programme, which promises timely updates as well as an optimised stock Android experience, apart from a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging, an 18:9 display, a pair of 16-megapixel cameras, and a full metal body.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus price in India

The Infinix Note 5 Stylus price in India is set at Rs. 15,999, and it will go on sale from December 4 exclusively via Flipkart. It will be made available in Bordeaux Red and Charcoal Blue colour variants.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano), dual 4G VoLTE Infinix Note 5 Stylus runs Android 8.1 Oreo, and is part of the Android One programme. The smartphone bears a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LCD display with a peak brightness of 500 nits, support for 85 percent NTSC colour gamut, and a pixel density of 407ppi. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Infinix Note 5 Stylus features a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, dual LED flash, and HDR support. The company is touting the presence of AI features like AI Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, and Beauty modes. On the front, the Infinix Note 5 Stylus carries a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 4-in-1 Big Pixel tech, and softlight flash, as well as AI modes like AI Bokeh and AI Beauty.

infinix note 5 stylus back gadgets 360 infinix

Infinix Note 5 Stylus features a 4,000mAh battery

 

There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Infinix Note 5 Stylus, expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB with OTG functionality. Sensors on board the Infinix Note 5 Stylus include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. A fingerprint sensor is placed on the rear panel. It runs on a 4,000mAh battery and comes with an 18W fast charger.

As for the XPen stylus that ships with the Infinix Note 5 Stylus, the company is touting features such as screenshots, Air Command, Memo, as well as drawing.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus

Infinix Note 5 Stylus

Display5.93-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Note 5 Stylus, Infinix Note 5 Stylus Price in India, Infinix Note 5 Stylus Specifications, Infinix India, Flipkart
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fortnite Season 7 to Get Snow Map: Report
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World of Light Bosses Leaked
Infinix Note 5 Stylus With 18:9 Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Celebrates Fourth Anniversary With Amazon India With Offers on 6T
  2. Nokia 8.1 India Launch Teased Ahead of December 5 Unveiling
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Leaked in Video, Specifications Tipped
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Benchmark Scores
  5. Vivo Y95 With Waterdrop-Style Notch, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India
  6. WhatsApp Group Calling Improvements Spotted in iOS Beta
  7. The 50 Best TV Shows on Netflix in India
  8. Oppo A7 With Dual Rear Cameras Goes on Sale in India Ahead of Launch
  9. Cyber Monday Deals: Our Top Picks From the Best Cyber Monday 2018 Sales
  10. Infinix Note 5 Stylus With 18:9 Display, Front Flash Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.