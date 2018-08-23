Infinix Note 5 with a full-HD+ Full View display and a 16-megapixel selfie camera was launched in India on Thursday. The latest smartphone is part of Google's Android One programme that is meant to deliver an optimised user experience along with a stock interface, apart from timely version updates. Additionally, the Infinix Note 5 has a bunch of Google developments, including Google Assistant, Google Photos, and Google Lens. Transsion Holdings-backed Infinix has also offered artificial intelligence (AI) powered Auto Scene Detection and AI power management to attract customers. The Infinix Note 5 comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 9,999 - making it a strong competitor against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Honor 9 Lite.

Infinix Note 5 price in India

The Infinix Note 5 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration, while the 4GB RAM variant that has 64GB of onboard storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,999. The smartphone will go on sale through Flipkart starting August 31 in three colour options, including Ice Blue, Milan Black, and Berlin Grey.

Infinix Note 5 specifications, features

The dual-SIM, dual-VoLTE (Nano) Infinix Note 5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and being an Android One, it is safe to expect the arrival of Android Pie as well. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Full View display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits of brightness, and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company has provided a glass finish that comes through a 10-layer coating of reflective nano-chrome particles along with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali G71 GPU as well as 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The smartphone sports a 12-megapixel sensor at the back that comes with a large, 1.25 micron pixel size and an f/2.0 aperture. The camera supports features such as low-light photography, AI-based auto scene detection, and AI portrait mode. The rear camera also includes an LED flash. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera that has an f/2.0 aperture and a four-in-one pixel technology that is touted to convert four smaller pixels to make one big pixel. The selfie camera supports features such as low-light selfie, AI beauty mode, and AI bokeh selfie. The AI beauty mode is particularly designed to support 255 facial points. Furthermore, there is a softlight flash.

The Infinix Note 5 has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, compass, G-sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that works with an AI power management and supports 18W Xcharge for fast charging. Besides, it measures 158.25x75.25x8.65mm and weighs 175 grams.

"We are taking another giant leap in our journey towards becoming a top e-commerce smartphone brand in India. With the launch of Note 5, an Android One powered smartphone we are confident that this will set new benchmarks," says Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director, Infinix Mobile, in a press statement while announcing the new launch.