The Infinix Note 5 was launched in India in August last year, and now the phone has received a temporary price drop. The phone is listed on Flipkart with as much as a Rs. 3,000 price cut, and now starts at Rs. 6,999. The phone was launched in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and both the variants are listed with price cuts on the e-commerce site during the ongoing Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale.

The Infinix Note 5 is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage model, and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone is listed in three colour options, including Ice Blue, Milan Black, and Berlin Grey. Offers from Flipkart include exchange discount and no-cost EMI options. Infinix has confirmed that the Note 5 price has been cut as part of a limited period offer. There's no clarity on when this offer will end. Notably, Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale is ongoing.

To recall, the Infinix Note 5 was launched in India for Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration, while the 4GB RAM variant that has 64GB of onboard storage was launched with a price tag of Rs. 11,999.

Infinix Note 5 specifications, features

The dual-SIM, dual-VoLTE (Nano) Infinix Note 5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Full View display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali G71 GPU as well as 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The smartphone sports a 12-megapixel sensor at the back that comes with a large, 1.25 micron pixel size and an f/2.0 aperture. The camera supports features such as low-light photography, AI-based auto scene detection, and AI portrait mode. The rear camera also includes an LED flash. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera that has an f/2.0 aperture and a four-in-one pixel technology that is touted to convert four smaller pixels to make one big pixel. The selfie camera supports features such as low-light selfie, AI beauty mode, and AI bokeh selfie. Furthermore, there is a softlight flash.

The Infinix Note 5 has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, compass, G-sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that works with an AI power management and supports 18W Xcharge for fast charging. Besides, it measures 158.25x75.25x8.65mm and weighs 175 grams.

