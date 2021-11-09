Infinix Note 11S has been unveiled in Thailand. Like the other Infinix Note 11 series phones — Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro — the latest handset also runs on the latest MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The new Infinix smartphone comes in three RAM and storage configurations and offers a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 11S price, availability

Infinix Note 11S has been listed on Lazada at a price tag of THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 15,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. It will also be available in a couple more RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. However, prices of these configurations haven't been listed on the e-commerce site yet. The handset will be available in Haze Green, Mithril Gray, and Symphony Cyan (translated) colour options.

However, Infinix has not shared any details about the product's Indian availability yet.

Infinix Note 11S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 11S runs on Android 11. It sports a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Infinix Note 11S packs a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone's 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

For photos and videos, the Infinix handset features a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel snappers. For selfies, the handset carries a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

Like the Infinix Note 11 series smartphones, the new handset is also touted to be a gaming device and comes with Monster Game Kit. Infinix Note 11S carries dual speakers with DTS surround sound.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 11S includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. E-compass, ambient light sensor, g-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor are available onboard. Infinix Note 11S features face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well. As mentioned, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Super Charge fast charging. Infinix Note 11S measures 173.06x78.37x8.7mm.