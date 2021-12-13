Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S were launched in India on Monday. The smartphones are equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear camera modules. While the vanilla Infinix Note 11 sports an AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch, Infinix Note 11S comes with an IPS display with a hole-punch cutout design. Infinix Note 11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, while Infinix Note 11S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The smartphones are both equipped with 5,000mAh batteries which support 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S price in India, availability

The new Infinix Note 11 smartphone's price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 and it will be sold in a single 4GB + 64GB storage model. The smartphone is available in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colour options. It will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart starting December 23.

Infinix Note 11S price has been set at Rs 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options, respectively. The handset will be sold in Haze Green, Mithril Grey, and Symphony Cyan colour options and will be available for purchase in India starting December 20.

Infinix Note 11 specifications

The newly launched Infinix Note 11 comes with dual SIM support and runs on Android 11, with the company's XOS 10 custom skin on top. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Infinix Note 11 comes with 64GB of storage with support for an additional 512GB of storage via microSD expansion.

On the camera front, Infinix Note 11 comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens. The smartphone is also equipped with a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a dual-LED flash. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it is equipped with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The smartphone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5 connectivity. It is equipped with a USB Type-C port which powers up the 5,000mAh battery at 33W fast charging speed. The smartphone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix Note 11S specifications

The new Infinix Note 11s comes with dual SIM support and runs on the company's XOS 10 custom skin. The handset comes with a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display and features a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Infinix Note 11S comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which can be expanded to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is also equipped with a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a dual-LED flash. Infinix has equipped the handset with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it comes with sensors such as accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

On the connectivity front, Infinix Note 11S comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5 support. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

