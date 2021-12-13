Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With Triple Cameras, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With Triple Cameras, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S are both powered by MediaTek Helio SoCs.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2021 13:50 IST
Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With Triple Cameras, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 11S (pictured) is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 11S will go on sale starting December 20
  • Infinix Note 11 will go on sale starting December 23
  • The smartphones run on Android 11-based XOS 10

Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S were launched in India on Monday. The smartphones are equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear camera modules. While the vanilla Infinix Note 11 sports an AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch, Infinix Note 11S comes with an IPS display with a hole-punch cutout design. Infinix Note 11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, while Infinix Note 11S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The smartphones are both equipped with 5,000mAh batteries which support 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S price in India, availability

The new Infinix Note 11 smartphone's price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 and it will be sold in a single 4GB + 64GB storage model. The smartphone is available in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colour options. It will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart starting December 23.

Infinix Note 11S price has been set at Rs 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options, respectively. The handset will be sold in Haze Green, Mithril Grey, and Symphony Cyan colour options and will be available for purchase in India starting December 20.

Infinix Note 11 specifications

The newly launched Infinix Note 11 comes with dual SIM support and runs on Android 11, with the company's XOS 10 custom skin on top. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Infinix Note 11 comes with 64GB of storage with support for an additional 512GB of storage via microSD expansion.

On the camera front, Infinix Note 11 comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens. The smartphone is also equipped with a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a dual-LED flash. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it is equipped with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The smartphone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5 connectivity. It is equipped with a USB Type-C port which powers up the 5,000mAh battery at 33W fast charging speed. The smartphone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix Note 11S specifications

The new Infinix Note 11s comes with dual SIM support and runs on the company's XOS 10 custom skin. The handset comes with a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display and features a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Infinix Note 11S comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which can be expanded to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is also equipped with a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a dual-LED flash. Infinix has equipped the handset with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it comes with sensors such as accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

On the connectivity front, Infinix Note 11S comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5 support. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11S, Infinix, Infinix Note 11 specifications, Infinix Note 11S specifications, Infinix Note 11 Price in India, Infinix Note 11S Price in India
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Tecno Spark 8T India Launch Confirmed for December 15; to Feature MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature Dimensity 900

Related Stories

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With Triple Cameras, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  3. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  4. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From Tomorrow
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Specifications and Colour Variants Have Leaked
  9. Nearly 400 Indian Originals Were Released in 2021. Here Are All of Them
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Restricting Stalkers From Knowing Your Online Status
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Probuds N2 Neckband Earphones With Upto 12-Hour Music Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 11 4G Tipped to Launch Globally with Snapdragon 680 SoC, Price Expected to Start a $199
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Restricting Unknown People From Knowing Your Last Seen, Online Status Updates
  4. Bitcoin Hashrate Has Swiftly Recovered From China's Ban on Mining Operations
  5. Top Nigerian Minister Suggests Government Should Reconsider Policies Against Cryptocurrencies
  6. Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid May Have Hit Earth During Spring, Research Suggests
  7. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature Dimensity 900
  8. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With Triple Cameras, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. US Pilot Records Mysterious 'UFO' Lights in the Skies Above South China Sea
  10. Tecno Spark 8T India Launch Confirmed for December 15; to Feature MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com