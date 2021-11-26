Infinix Note 11S is all set to make its debut in the Indian market soon. The company's India CEO has teased the launch of the budget smartphone. The handset was initially launched in Thailand and it runs on the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It comes in three RAM and storage configurations and offers a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. Separately, the company is reportedly gearing up to unveil its first 5G smartphone, Infinix Zero 5G. Ahead of an official announcement, a tipster has shared renders of the smartphone online, offering a glimpse into the design and some specifications.

Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor teased the Indian launch of Infinix Note 11S via a tweet. Kapoor posted an image showing the retail boxes of Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S with a caption saying, "For all the gamers in the house, get ready because there's something special coming soon." Infinix Note 11S is touted by the company as a gaming smartphone and it carries a Monster Game Kit.

Infinix Note 11S was launched in November and it runs on Android 11. The smartphone features a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It packs 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

For optics, the handset sports a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel snappers. For selfies, the handset carries a 16-megapixel camera at the front. Infinix Note 11S carries dual speakers with DTS surround sound. Infinix Note 11S features face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Super Charge fast charging.

Separately, a known tipster who goes by the name Tech Arena24 on YouTube shared details about the arrival of Infinix's first 5G enabled smartphone in a video. According to the tipster, the smartphone has model number X6815 and it will be called Infinix Zero 5G. The renders of the Infinix Zero 5G shared by the tipster show a hole-punch display to house the selfie shooter and three cameras on the rear with two LED flash units. The smartphone is said to feature a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Infinix Zero 5G is said to pack MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset under the hood as well.

Infinix has not officially shared any details about the launch of Infinix Zero 5G yet. So, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.