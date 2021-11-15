Infinix Note 11i smartphone has debuted as the latest model in the company's Note series. Top features of the new Infinix phone include a triple rear camera unit highlighted by 48-megapixel primary sensor and 18W fast charging support. The latest budget handset from Infinix is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Infinix Note 11i features a hole-punch display notch design for the selfie camera and offers a 5,000mAh battery capacity. For authentication, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Infinix Note 11i price, availability

The price for Infinix Note 11i has not been listed by the company. But a Pricebaba report says the phone costs GHC 979 (roughly Rs. 11,900) in Ghana. As mentioned, the Infinix Note 11i is offered in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration.

The phone is listed on the official website in three colour options — Black, Blue, and Green. Infinix has not shared any details about the product's Indian launch and availability yet.

Infinix Note 11i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 11i runs on Android 11 based XOS 7.6. The smartphone sports a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is also accredited by TUV Rheinland for low blue light and has a contrast ratio of 1500:1.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 11i packs a MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

For optics, the latest Infinix Note series phone features a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. The camera unit includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and videos, Infinix Note 11i has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Infinix Note 11i is touted to be a gaming device and it features dual speakers with DTS surround sound. The Dar-link 2.0 software in Infinix Note 11i uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide image stability and touch sensitivity.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 11i include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, OTG, and FM radio Infinix Note 11i has AI noise reduction technology as well. Sensors on board include a G-sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and e-compass. As mentioned, the smartphone packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for authentication.

Infinix Note 11i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Super Charge fast charging. Infinix claims the battery gives a standby time of up to 53 days and a music playback time of 160 hours. The handset measures 173.2x78.7x8.8mm.