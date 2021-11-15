Photo Credit: Infinix
Infinix Note 11i smartphone has debuted as the latest model in the company's Note series. Top features of the new Infinix phone include a triple rear camera unit highlighted by 48-megapixel primary sensor and 18W fast charging support. The latest budget handset from Infinix is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Infinix Note 11i features a hole-punch display notch design for the selfie camera and offers a 5,000mAh battery capacity. For authentication, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.
The price for Infinix Note 11i has not been listed by the company. But a Pricebaba report says the phone costs GHC 979 (roughly Rs. 11,900) in Ghana. As mentioned, the Infinix Note 11i is offered in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration.
The phone is listed on the official website in three colour options — Black, Blue, and Green. Infinix has not shared any details about the product's Indian launch and availability yet.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 11i runs on Android 11 based XOS 7.6. The smartphone sports a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is also accredited by TUV Rheinland for low blue light and has a contrast ratio of 1500:1.
Under the hood, the Infinix Note 11i packs a MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).
For optics, the latest Infinix Note series phone features a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. The camera unit includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and videos, Infinix Note 11i has a 16-megapixel front camera.
Infinix Note 11i is touted to be a gaming device and it features dual speakers with DTS surround sound. The Dar-link 2.0 software in Infinix Note 11i uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide image stability and touch sensitivity.
Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 11i include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, OTG, and FM radio Infinix Note 11i has AI noise reduction technology as well. Sensors on board include a G-sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and e-compass. As mentioned, the smartphone packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for authentication.
Infinix Note 11i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Super Charge fast charging. Infinix claims the battery gives a standby time of up to 53 days and a music playback time of 160 hours. The handset measures 173.2x78.7x8.8mm.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement