Infinix Note 11 series globally debuted on October 12. The new smartphone series — comprising the vanilla Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11 Pro — runs on the latest MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Infinix Note 11 Pro sports a 6.95-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 33W Super Charge fast charging. The Infinix Note 11 Pro also has an extended RAM feature that lets users expand the RAM up to 11GB.

Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro price, availability

The price for the Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro have not yet been revealed. Infinix mentions that the smartphones are "tailored to specific market need" but didn't mention the markets. The vanilla Infinix Note 11 will be available in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colour options. The Infinix Note 11 Pro will be available in Haze Green, Mist Blue, and Mithril Gray colour options. Their respective sale dates are yet to be announced.

Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro specifications

Both Infinix smartphones support a dual-SIM (Nano) card setup and run Android 11-based XOS 10. The Infinix Note 11 Pro sports a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is also TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light and has a contrast ratio of 1500:1.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 11 Pro packs a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with Arm Mali-G57 graphics and 8GB of RAM. The phone's 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2TB). It also comes with a RAM expansion feature, which lets users extends the phone's 8GB RAM up to 11GB. For optics, the Pro variant gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with a 30x optical zoom, and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. The vanilla Infinix Note 11 on the other hand comes equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel telephoto lens. Both phones have a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Infinix Note 11 series smartphones are touted to be gaming devices. They feature dual speakers with DTS surround sound. Their Dar-link 2.0 software uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve image stability and touch sensitivity. Dar-link 2.0 is also said to understand the user's usage patterns and optimise the battery, temperature, and memory for maximum performance. The Infinix Note 11 series also utilises the company's SuperCool system to manage the temperature.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 11 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include g-sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Both Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro feature face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with a 5,000mAH battery that supports 33W Super Charge fast charging. The Infinix Note 11 Pro measures 173.06x78.37x8.7mm. Some specifications of the vanilla Infinix Note 11 are yet to be detailed.