Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Launched: Specifications

Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Launched: Specifications

Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro prices have not yet been disclosed.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 October 2021 11:58 IST
Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 11 Pro sports a 6.95-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 11 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Pro variant has a RAM expansion feature
  • Infinix Note 11 sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Infinix Note 11 series globally debuted on October 12. The new smartphone series — comprising the vanilla Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11 Pro — runs on the latest MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Infinix Note 11 Pro sports a 6.95-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 33W Super Charge fast charging. The Infinix Note 11 Pro also has an extended RAM feature that lets users expand the RAM up to 11GB.

Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro price, availability

The price for the Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro have not yet been revealed. Infinix mentions that the smartphones are "tailored to specific market need" but didn't mention the markets. The vanilla Infinix Note 11 will be available in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colour options. The Infinix Note 11 Pro will be available in Haze Green, Mist Blue, and Mithril Gray colour options. Their respective sale dates are yet to be announced.

Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro specifications

Both Infinix smartphones support a dual-SIM (Nano) card setup and run Android 11-based XOS 10. The Infinix Note 11 Pro sports a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is also TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light and has a contrast ratio of 1500:1.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 11 Pro packs a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with Arm Mali-G57 graphics and 8GB of RAM. The phone's 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2TB). It also comes with a RAM expansion feature, which lets users extends the phone's 8GB RAM up to 11GB. For optics, the Pro variant gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with a 30x optical zoom, and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. The vanilla Infinix Note 11 on the other hand comes equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel telephoto lens. Both phones have a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Infinix Note 11 series smartphones are touted to be gaming devices. They feature dual speakers with DTS surround sound. Their Dar-link 2.0 software uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve image stability and touch sensitivity. Dar-link 2.0 is also said to understand the user's usage patterns and optimise the battery, temperature, and memory for maximum performance. The Infinix Note 11 series also utilises the company's SuperCool system to manage the temperature.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 11 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include g-sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Both Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro feature face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with a 5,000mAH battery that supports 33W Super Charge fast charging. The Infinix Note 11 Pro measures 173.06x78.37x8.7mm. Some specifications of the vanilla Infinix Note 11 are yet to be detailed.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Note 11 Pro

Infinix Note 11 Pro

Display 6.95-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,460 pixels
Infinix Note 11

Infinix Note 11

Display 6.95-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Bitcoin Sees Slump After Trading at Above $58,000, Ether Prices Reach Month-High
Microsoft AR Glasses: US Army Pushes Back Date on Wearables, Affirms Commitment to Deal

Related Stories

Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Launched: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  2. Free Guy Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced, Available in 4 Languages
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  4. FIFA Wants $1 Billion From EA Every Four Years for Its Name: Report
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups: How to Use
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  10. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
#Latest Stories
  1. Bose SoundLink Flex Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Build, 12-Hour Battery Launched
  2. Facebook Pressed on COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation by US State Attorneys General
  3. HTC Vive Flow Lightweight VR Glasses Launched: Price, Features
  4. Bitcoin Sees Slump After Trading at Above $58,000, Ether Prices Reach Month-High
  5. Microsoft AR Glasses: US Army Pushes Back Date on Wearables, Affirms Commitment to Deal
  6. Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Launched: Specifications
  7. TSMC Announces Chip Plant in Japan, Flags 'Tight' Capacity Throughout 2022
  8. Virgin Galactic to Delay Commercial Space Travel Service, Won’t Conduct Further Test Flights This Year
  9. Russia President Vladimir Putin Says Cryptocurrencies Too Unstable to Be Used for Oil Contracts
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 to Go on Sale in India Today; Fast Charging Requirements Detailed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com