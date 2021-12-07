Infinix Note 11 and Note 11S India launch date is set for December 13, the Hong Kong-based company has announced. Both the new Infinix phones come with triple rear cameras and have MediaTek Helio-series SoCs on board. On the part of key differences, the Infinix Note 11 comes with a waterdrop-style notch and has an AMOLED display, while the Infinix Note 11S has a hole-punch display design and an IPS screen. The Infinix Note 11 also includes a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, whereas the Infinix Note 11S carries a MediaTek Helio G96 chip.

Infinix confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it is launching the Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S in India on Monday, December 13. Details about the pricing of the new models are yet to be revealed. However, the Infinix Note 11 is confirmed to be available for purchase in the country in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colours, while the Infinix Note 11S will go on sale in Haze Green, Mithril Grey, and Symphony Cyan shades.

The Infinix Note 11 was announced globally alongside the Infinix Note 11 Pro in October. A few days later, the company also made the Infinix Note 11S official as the newest entrant in its Note series. The Infinix Note 11S also went on sale in Thailand last month with a price tag of THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 15,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Last month, Infinix teased the launch of the Note 11S in India. Exact launch date was not announced up until now.

Infinix Note 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 11 runs on Android 11 with XOS 10.0 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Note 11 houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens and a dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Note 11 comes with 64GB of eMCP storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Note 11 that supports 33W fast charging. The phone measures 164.43x76.66x7.90 and weighs 184.5 grams.

Infinix Note 11S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 11S comes with XOS 10.0 on top of Android 11 and features a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM as options. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens. The rear camera setup also comes with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Just like the Note 11, the Infinix Note 11S has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens and a dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Note 11S comes with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB) using a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.