Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 10 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 16,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 June 2021 14:22 IST
Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 10 Pro runs on Android 11-based XOS7.6

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC
  • Infinix Note 10 is backed by Helio G85 processor
  • Infinix Note 10 is priced in India at Rs. 10,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro and Infinix Note 10 were launched in India on Monday, affordable smartphones with gaming-focussed processors and multi-rear camera setups. The Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC while the Infinix Note 10 is backed by Helio G85 processor. Furthermore, the Infinix Note 10 Pro comes with a quad camera setup that has a 64-megapixel rear main camera, while the Infinix Note 10 features a 48-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup. Both the phones pack 5,000mAh batteries.

Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 price in India, sale

The new Infinix Note 10 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 16,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will be up for pre-orders on Flipkart from June 13. Infinix Note 10 Pro will be available in 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Nordic Secret colour options.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 10 is priced in India at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will be sold on Flipkart from June 13. Infinix Note 10 will be available in 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Emerald Green colour options.

Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Infinix Note 10 Pro and Infinix Note 10 run on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 software. Both the phones feature a 6.95-inch full-HD+ Super Fluid display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Infinix Note 10 Pro features a 90Hz screen refresh rate whereas the Note 10 features a 60Hz refresh rate. The phones have cinematic dual speakers on board.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC while the Infinix Note 10 is backed by Helio G85 processor. The Infinix Note 10 Pro packs 8GB RAM and comes with 256GB inbuilt storage. In comparison, the Infinix Note 10 packs up to 6GB RAM and offers up to 128GB storage.

There is a quad camera setup on the Infinix Note 10 Pro with a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture. It includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.5 aperture, and another 2-megapixel portrait lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The Infinix Note 10, on the other hand, features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 large aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens and a two-megapixel portrait lens. It features a quad LED flash at the back. On the front, both the smartphones feature 16-megapixel AI selfie cameras with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash.

Both the Infinix Note 10 Pro and the Infinix Note 10 pack 5,000mAh batteries. Infinix Note 10 Pro comes with 33W fast charging support whereas the Infinix Note 10 features 18W fast charging support. The company claims that the batteries can deliver up to 142 hours of music playback and 11 hours of gaming. Both phones are certified by TUV Rheinland, feature the face unlock feature and a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Infinix Note 10 Pro

Display 6.95-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080
Infinix Note 10

Infinix Note 10

Display 6.95-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080
Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 Pro Price in India, Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications, Infinix Note 10, Infinix Note 10 Price in India, Infinix Note 10 Specifications, Infinix
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Infinix Note 10 Pro, Infinix Note 10 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
