NDTV Gadgets360.com

Infinix to Launch Smartphone in India on August 23

, 18 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Infinix to Launch Smartphone in India on August 23

Highlights

  • Infinix is hosting the launch of August 23
  • It is likely to sport a large display
  • The smartphone will not have a notch

Infinix is set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market next week as it has sent ‘Save the Date’ invites to the media. There is no word on the name or features of Infinix handset being launched at the moment, though the invite has hinted at a few things we can expect from the model.

The image shows the smartphone towering above the tallest building in a night skyline, suggesting it will be a big-screen device. However, with 6-inch displays become standard as companies adopt 18:9 aspect ratios on smartphones, it remains to be seen how big a display this model will support. Huawei and Xiaomi have recently launched smartphones with 7-inch panels, and an upcoming Honor-branded handset is rumoured to have a 7.12-inch screen.

Moreover, the upcoming Infinix handset in India will not sport a notch, the image suggests. The new model will be promoted with the hashtag #BeyondTheBest on social media.

This launch comes within a few weeks of Infinix launching two smartphones in India. The first was the Hot 6 Pro mid-June, featuring a 4000mAh battery and Face Unlock. The other launch was the Smart 2 with dual LED flash in the front. Both the handsets were launched as exclusive to e-commerce startup Flipkart, which recently got sold to Walmart.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google's Location Tracking Violates 2011 Order, Privacy Group Tells FTC
Infinix to Launch Smartphone in India on August 23
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  2. Nokia 6.1 Price Slashed in India Ahead of Nokia 6.1 Plus Launch
  3. Vivo V11 Live Images Reveal Waterdrop Notch Design, Specifications Outed
  4. Xiaomi Poco F1 Teased to Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  5. Airtel Rivals Jio GigaFiber By Expanding Unlimited Broadband Offering
  6. Honor 8X With 'Waterdrop' Notch, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on TENAA
  7. Jio Phone 2 Next Flash Sale to Be Held on August 30
  8. Pixel 3 XL With Display Notch, Front Speakers Spotted on Public Transit
  9. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Models Now Available in Open Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com
  10. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.