Infinix Hot S3X With Display Notch, Dual Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

, 25 October 2018
Infinix Hot S3X price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999

Highlights

  • Infinix Hot S3X is the company’s latest smartphone in India
  • It comes with an 18.75:9 display with a notch on top
  • It will be sold exclusively via Flipkart from November 1

Transsion Holdings-owned online smartphone brand Infinix on Thursday announced the launch of its latest Hot S3X smartphone in India. Successor to the Infinix Hot S3 launched earlier this year, the Hot S3X now comes with improved features including a larger 6.2-inch HD+, a dual rear camera setup with an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a selfie camera with AI enhancements. The phone will be released in the Indian market during Flipkart's upcoming Big Diwali Sale early next month. Let's check out the Infinix Hot S3X price in India and specifications.

Infinix Hot S3X price in India, availability

Infinix Hot S3X price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the lone variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The phone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart during the e-commerce platform's upcoming “Big Diwali Sale” to be held between November 1 and November 5. Colour options of the phone include Ice Blue, Sandstone Black, and Tradewinds Grey.

Infinix Hot S3X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot S3X runs the custom XOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1500 pixels) LCD panel with an 18.75:9 aspect ratio, 500nits brightness, and 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, paired with an Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In the camera department, the Infinix Hot S3X gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with f/2.0 apertures, PDAF, HDR, and dual-LED flash. On the front, the handset sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with 4-in-1 “big pixel”, f/2.0 aperture, and softlight flash.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot S3X include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The weight of the phone is 150 grams.

Infinix Hot S3X

Infinix Hot S3X

Display6.20-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1500 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.2 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
