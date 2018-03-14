Infinix Hot S3 Now Getting Face Unlock via OTA Update in India

Transsion-owned Infinix Mobile on Wednesday announced the rollout of Face Unlock feature on its Infinix Hot S3 in India for all existing and new users. The smartphone was launched in India in February 2018. It comes with features including a 20-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft light LED flash and a Full View display. The Face Unlock feature will be rolled out in the form of an OTA update.

To activate the feature, you need to go into Settings > Security > Location > Face ID. From the menu, tap on Set up lock screen passcode and choose from PIN, Password, and Pattern. Once done, tap Continue, tap Yes, and then select Add Face ID. After a complete scan is done, the phone will display Face ID successfully enrolled. To check, lock your phone, press the power button, and align your face to unlock it.

Infinix Hot S3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot S3 runs XOS 3.0 on top of Android Oreo. The phone sports a 5.65-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Hot S3 has a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, 5P lens and dual LED flash. On the other side, the selfie camera has a 20-megapixel sensor with the same specifications as the one on the back. Additionally, there is a 4000mAh battery with xCharge backing the internals.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot S3 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth v4.2. Sensors on the phone are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.