Infinix Hot 12, Hot 12i, Note 12, Note 12S, Zero 5G Launch Tipped for Early 2022

Infinix Hot 12 series, Note 12 series, Zero 5G said to launch by early 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 December 2021 13:40 IST
(L-R) Infinix Hot 11 and Infinix Hot 11S were launched in India in September

Highlights
  • Apart from internal model codes, not much is known about the smartphones
  • Infinix Hot 11S, Note 11 feature MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  • Infinix Note 11 series was launched in India this week

Infinix Hot 12, Infinix Note 12 series, and Infinix Zero 5G are reportedly in the works. These smartphones from Infinix are said to be released sometime in early 2022. There are six smartphones that are slated to be under development. These six Infinix smartphones are Infinix Hot 12, Infinix Hot 12i, Infinix Note 12, Infinix Note 12 Pro, and Infinix Zero 5G. Apart from the internal model designations, there is no information about the specifications, design, or the exact launch date of these smartphones.

A report by Passionategeekz claims that Infinix is gearing up to launch five new smartphones by early 2022. These smartphones are allegedly the Infinix Hot 12 (X6817), Infinix Hot 12i (X665/ X665B), Infinix Zero 5G (X6815), Infinix Note 12 (X670/ X672), and Infinix Note 12 Pro (X699). Apart from the Infinix Zero 5G, there is no other information available on these smartphones as of now. Since the launch of any of these smartphones is still a couple of months away, expect some key information to start surfacing online soon.

The Infinix Zero 5G was tipped late last month as the company's first 5G smartphone. The smartphone was seen in leaked renders, revealing a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup. Specifications tipped included a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset under the hood as well.

Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S price in India, specifications

The Infinix Hot 12 series is said to succeed the Infinix Hot 11 series that was launched in India in September. The Hot 11 series comprises the vanilla Infinix Hot 11 and the Infinix Hot 11S (review). The former is priced at Rs. 8,999 while the latter is available for Rs. 10,999.

The vanilla Infinix Hot 11 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, while the Infinix Hot 11S sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPS LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The former gets a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, with the latter getting a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Both smartphones get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard memory.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Hot 11

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,408 pixels
Infinix Hot 11S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 90Hz refresh rate display
  • Gaming performance
  • Good battery life
  • Front-facing flash
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Too many preinstalled apps
Read detailed Infinix Hot 11S review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,480 pixels
Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Hot 12, Infinix Hot 12i, Infinix Note 12, Infinix Note 12 Pro, Infinix Zero 5G
Satvik Khare
