Infinix Hot 12, Infinix Note 12 series, and Infinix Zero 5G are reportedly in the works. These smartphones from Infinix are said to be released sometime in early 2022. There are six smartphones that are slated to be under development. These six Infinix smartphones are Infinix Hot 12, Infinix Hot 12i, Infinix Note 12, Infinix Note 12 Pro, and Infinix Zero 5G. Apart from the internal model designations, there is no information about the specifications, design, or the exact launch date of these smartphones.

A report by Passionategeekz claims that Infinix is gearing up to launch five new smartphones by early 2022. These smartphones are allegedly the Infinix Hot 12 (X6817), Infinix Hot 12i (X665/ X665B), Infinix Zero 5G (X6815), Infinix Note 12 (X670/ X672), and Infinix Note 12 Pro (X699). Apart from the Infinix Zero 5G, there is no other information available on these smartphones as of now. Since the launch of any of these smartphones is still a couple of months away, expect some key information to start surfacing online soon.

The Infinix Zero 5G was tipped late last month as the company's first 5G smartphone. The smartphone was seen in leaked renders, revealing a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup. Specifications tipped included a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset under the hood as well.

Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S price in India, specifications

The Infinix Hot 12 series is said to succeed the Infinix Hot 11 series that was launched in India in September. The Hot 11 series comprises the vanilla Infinix Hot 11 and the Infinix Hot 11S (review). The former is priced at Rs. 8,999 while the latter is available for Rs. 10,999.

The vanilla Infinix Hot 11 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, while the Infinix Hot 11S sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPS LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The former gets a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, with the latter getting a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Both smartphones get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard memory.