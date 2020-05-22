Infinix Hot 9 series is set to launch in India soon. While the launch date details are yet to be revealed, Infinix Mobile through its official social media channels has released a teaser video to show off the upcoming offering. The Hong Kong-based company, which is owned by Transsion Holdings, brought the Infinix Hot 8 to the Indian market in September last year. The Infinix Hot 9 series will debut as its successor. The Infinix Hot 9 has already been available for purchase in Indonesia. However, the company is likely to bring an upgraded model that it would call the Infinix Hot 9 Pro.

The teaser video that has been posted on Twitter gives us a glimpse at the Infinix Hot 9 that was launched in Indonesia in March. It also highlights that Infinix Mobile will reveal the key specifications of the new model on Flipkart starting Saturday, May 23.

Infinix Hot 8 has reigned as the hottest smartphone in its class. But it is time for the next Instalment: The Hot 9 series. #🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/11Q1000oEk — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) May 20, 2020

Although the teaser video doesn't show any details about the Infinix Hot 9 Pro, the description text available along with the video says the “Hot 9 series” to suggest the new model that would debut alongside the Infinix Hot 9.

Infinix Hot 9 price in India (expected)

Infinix hasn't provided any details about the pricing of the Hot 9 in India. Nevertheless, to give some perspective, it was launched in Indonesia at IDR 1,699,000 (roughly Rs. 8,600) for the lone, 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in four distinct colour options, namely Matte Black, Cyan, Violet, and Light Blue.

To recall, the Infinix Hot 8 had arrived in India last year with an introductory price tag of Rs. 6,999.

Infinix Hot 9 specifications, features

Similar to the pricing, the specifications of the Infinix Hot 9 in India are yet to be announced. The hardware, however, is likely to be same as what debuted in Indonesia earlier. Therefore, you'll get a dual-SIM smartphone with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone will pack a quad rear camera setup that will have a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and two 2-megapixel shooters — along with a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) supported sensor.

The Infinix Hot 9 will also sport a hole-punch display design that will be completed with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. There will also be preloaded AI camera features for both rear and front cameras.

Infinix is likely to provide 128GB of onboard storage on the Hot 9 that will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone will also include a fingerprint sensor at the back. Additionally, you can expect to see DTS audio technology support and 5,000mAh battery.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.