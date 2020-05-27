Infinix Hot 9 series will make its debut in India on May 29. The series will include Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro phones - both teased to pack quad rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery. However, the pricing of smartphones is yet to be disclosed. Other key specifications including processor make, RAM, and storage configuration are also unclear. Moreover, the promotional posters of the Infinix Hot 9 series reveal that the smartphones will carry rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro specifications

Infinix India via Twitter has revealed the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ display. The front panel will have a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner to house the front camera. Meanwhile, the phone is also listed on Flipkart where it is highlighted that the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will pack a 48-megapixel main camera. The rear camera setup will also include a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with quad-LED flash. The fourth camera included in the rear camera setup is said to be a low light sensor.

Hotttttttttest Launch Everrrrrrrrr!

With exceptional 48 MP AI QUAD CAM, 6.6" HD+ Pin-hole display and Massive 5000 mAh battery, HOT 9 Series to be launched on 29th May, 12 Noon. #HarBadiShuruaatKeLiye #InfinixIndia #InfinixHot9 #InfinixHot9Pro #NewSmartphone #NewLaunch pic.twitter.com/hMcsDBK1OI — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) May 26, 2020

Additionally, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is teased to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 9 specifications

In terms of the design, display and battery, the Infinix Hot 9 is said to come with the same features as Infinix Hot 9 Pro. However, the quad rear camera setup on the Infinix Hot 9 will include a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Similarly, the fourth camera is said to be a low light sensor. Additionally, the rear camera module will pack tripled-LED flash.

To recall, the Infinix Hot 9 was initially launched in Indonesia in March. The phone features a 6.6-inch IPS HD+ LCD display, octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 5,000mAh battery. It seem Infinix is making some tweaks to the India version of Hot 9 as it has listed the presence of 13-megapixel main rear, whereas the Indonesia version includes a 16-megapixel main camera. There could be other changes as well.

