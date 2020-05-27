Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Teased to Pack Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch in India

Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Teased to Pack Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch in India

Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro, both phones will pack a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 27 May 2020 15:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Teased to Pack Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch in India

Infinix Hot 9 series is listed on Flipkart ahead of launch

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 9 Pro will pack a 48-megapixel main camera
  • Infinix Hot 9 will come with a 13-megapixel main camera
  • Both the phones will feature 6.6-inch HD+ display

Infinix Hot 9 series will make its debut in India on May 29. The series will include Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro phones - both teased to pack quad rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery. However, the pricing of smartphones is yet to be disclosed. Other key specifications including processor make, RAM, and storage configuration are also unclear. Moreover, the promotional posters of the Infinix Hot 9 series reveal that the smartphones will carry rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro specifications

Infinix India via Twitter has revealed the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ display. The front panel will have a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner to house the front camera. Meanwhile, the phone is also listed on Flipkart where it is highlighted that the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will pack a 48-megapixel main camera. The rear camera setup will also include a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with quad-LED flash. The fourth camera included in the rear camera setup is said to be a low light sensor.

Additionally, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is teased to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 9 specifications

In terms of the design, display and battery, the Infinix Hot 9 is said to come with the same features as Infinix Hot 9 Pro. However, the quad rear camera setup on the Infinix Hot 9 will include a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Similarly, the fourth camera is said to be a low light sensor. Additionally, the rear camera module will pack tripled-LED flash.

To recall, the Infinix Hot 9 was initially launched in Indonesia in March. The phone features a 6.6-inch IPS HD+ LCD display, octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 5,000mAh battery. It seem Infinix is making some tweaks to the India version of Hot 9 as it has listed the presence of 13-megapixel main rear, whereas the Indonesia version includes a 16-megapixel main camera. There could be other changes as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 specifications, Infinix Hot 9 Pro specifications, Infinix
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted on Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance, Key Specifications Tipped
Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Teased to Pack Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  2. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  3. OnePlus Wants to Make a Comeback in Affordable Smartphone Market: CEO
  4. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  5. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing
  6. Moto G Fast With Triple Cameras and 2-Day Battery Life Leaked: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets 8GB RAM Variant in India
  8. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3i 2-in-1 Windows 10 Tablets Launched
  9. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched
  10. Redmi Smart TV X Series Debuts With 4K UHD Support, Dolby Audio
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Now Go on Sale Next Week via Amazon and Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Realme X50t 5G Spotted in Google Play Supported Devices List: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Teased to Pack Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Tesla to Cut Car Prices in North America, China
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted on Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Zoom Urges Users to Update App Before May 30 for Security Enhancements, GCM Encryption
  8. SonyLIV 2.0 Update Starts Rolling Out With a New Interface, Logo
  9. Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report
  10. Vivo Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart With Cashback Offers, No-Cost EMI Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com