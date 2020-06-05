Infinix Hot 9 Pro is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart and launch offers include no-cost EMI options for buyers. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes with a hole-punch display design and MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. The phone has a quad camera setup at the back with quad-LED flash. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapaixel depth camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an additional low light sensor.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in India, sale

Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 9,499. The phone comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage option. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart today and the sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. It is offered in Ocean Blue and Violet colour options. Flipkart launch offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 792 per month.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro specifications

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro support dual-SIM slots (Nano), and runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.0. The phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) hole-punch LCD IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio, and 480nits brightness. It is powered by the 2.0Ghz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB and it is further expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for the optics, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes with a quad camera setup at the back. The setup is placed on the top left corner, and the image sensors are aligned vertically. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapaixel depth camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an additional low light sensor. The phone also includes a quad-LED flash on the side. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash support.

There is a 5,000mAh battery integrated inside the Infinix Hot 9 Pro. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, USB OTG, VoWiFi, and a Micro USB port.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.