Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel main camera and carries a quad-LED flash, whereas Infinix Hot 9 packs a 13-megapixel main camera with triple-LED flash.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 May 2020 12:09 IST
Infinix Hot 9 has a 13-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 9 series includes 5,000mAh battery
  • Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes with quad-LED flash at the back
  • The two phones include an 8-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash

Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 9 have launched in India as the latest smartphone offerings from the company. The phones come with almost identical specifications, apart from slight differences in the rear camera setup. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel main camera at the back and supports Quad-LED flash, while the Infinix Hot 9 has a 13-megapixel main camera with triple LED flash support. Both the Hot 9 and the Hot 9 Pro include a hole-punch display design, and a Helio P22 octa-core processor.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 price in India, availability

Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Infinix Hot 9, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phones will go on sale via Flipkart. The first sale for Infinix Hot 9 Pro is scheduled for June 5 at 12pm (noon), where as Infinix Hot 9 will go on sale first on June 8 at 12pm (noon). The Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 9 will be offered in Ocean Blue and Violet colours.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 specifications

The Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro support dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano), and run on Android 10-based XOS 6.0. The two phones feature a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) hole-punch LCD IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio, and 480nits brightness. They are powered by the 2.0GH Helio P22 octa-core processor paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB and it is further expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for the optics, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 9 come with a quad camera setup a the back. The setup is placed on the top left corner, and the sensors are aligned vertically. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapaixel depth camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an additional low light sensor. The Pro model includes a Quad-LED flash on the side. In contrast, the Infinix Hot 9 has a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a triple LED flash instead. Camera features include custom bokeh, AI HDR, and AI 3D Beauty.

infinix hot 9 back gadgets 360 Infinix Hot 9

Infinix Hot 9 has a triple LED flash at the back

Up front, the two phones have an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash support. The front camera resides inside the hole-punch cut out placed on the top left of the screen. Front camera modes include AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, Wide-Selfie, and AR Animoji. There is a 5,000mAh battery integrated inside the Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro. The company touts the battery to last up to 30 hours of 4G talk time, 130 hours of music playback, 13 hours of gaming, and 19 days of standby time.

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 9 feature a rear fingerprint sensor and support face unlock as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, USB OTG, VoWiFi, and a Micro USB port. Sensors on board include G-sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity senor, and ambient light sensor. The phones support DTS Surround Sound.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
