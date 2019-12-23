Infinix has begun the rollout of a new update for the Infinix Hot 8 phone in India that brings a host of new features and the updated Android security patch. The latest over-the-air (OTA) update for the Infinix Hot 8 brings the updated XOS v5.5 custom skin based on Android Pie that introduces features such as Social Turbo, Game Assistant, and new gesture-based features. The latest update for the Infinix Hot 8 also adds a beautification feature for WhatsApp video calls, a peek mode for privacy, and more.

Infinix says that the XOS v5.5 update is now rolling out for Infinix Hot 8 users in India. The update brings the December Android security patch, as well as we the updated GMS (Google Mobile Services) v201910 package. Talking about new features arriving with the update, the notable ones in include Social Turbo that the company calls a WhatsApp Assistant, and adds features like WhatsApp call recorder, and customisable stickers among others. Listed below is a breakdown of the features introduced by the XOS v5.5 update:

Social Turbo / WhatsApp Assistant

The Social Turbo set includes a WhatsApp call recorder and a ‘Video Beauty' beautification feature for WhatsApp video calls. The update also adds a ‘Peek Mode' that lets users read a message without alerting the sender, while the new flash notification feature alerts users by flickering the LED flash when they receive a new message. There is also a ‘Clean WhatsApp' feature that lets users clean the media received via WhatsApp that is hogging up internal storage.

XOS v5.5 update also adds a new ‘Answer with a Gesture' feature that lets users answer an incoming call by just using hand gestures, without even touching their phone.

The new ‘Smart Screen Lifting' feature lights up the phone's screen when users pick it up.

There is a new ‘Game Assistant' feature that provides quick controls for certain tools in a panel that can be accessed by just swiping from the side. Lastly, the ‘Game Anti-Interference' mode blocks notifications and reminders, except those for incoming calls and alarms.

