Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 8 is offered at an introductory price of Rs. 6,999 till October 30.

By | Updated: 4 September 2019 18:46 IST
Infinix Hot 8 comes with a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 8 is officially priced at Rs. 7,999 in India
  • The phone will be sold in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple options
  • It packs a Helio P22 SoC, offers 64GB onboard storage

Infinix Hot 8 has now been launched in India, and the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash support, and a large 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone has been launched in two colour options, and the company has announced an introductory reduced price on the phone till October 30. This comes exactly a month after the launch of the Infinix S4 4GB RAM variant in India.

Infinix Hot 8 price in India

Infinix Hot 8 is priced in India at Rs.7,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage combination. The phone will be available at a special price of Rs. 6,999 till October 30. The phone will be available on Flipkart in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple colour options.

Flipkart has listed that the phone will be available on September 12 from 12pm IST. It has listed EMI options, 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, 5 percent cashback of Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards.

Infinix Hot 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 8 runs on XOS 5.0 based on Android Pie. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) waterdrop-style notch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 500nits brightness, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 2.5D glass protection. It is powered by the 2GHz Helio P22 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

Coming to the optics, the Infinix Hot 8 sports a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically – with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a third low-light camera sensor. Rear camera features include PDAF, Quad LED Flash support, eight scene modes, AR Stickers, Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AT Beauty, Panorama, and more. Up front, the phone is equipped with a 8-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and dedicated LED flash. Front camera features include AI Portrait, AI Beauty, WideSelfie, and more.

The Infinix Hot 8 phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery that touts to last up to 18.1 hours of 4G talk-time, 17.6 hours of music playback, 14 hours of video playback, 18.6 hours Web surfing, 11.4 hours of gaming, and 25.4 days of standby time. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, USB OTG, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port, and more. The Infinix Hot 8 dimensions are at 165x76.3x8.7mm and the phone wighs 179 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, proximity sensor, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone supports Face Unlock as well.

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said in a statement, “The Infinix Hot 8 is a perfect blend of style, convenience and performance at a pocket friendly price. The success of the Hot series lies in giving our fans #AlotExtra. By introducing several category first features to the sub Rs. 8k segment, the HOT 8 truly reflects Infinix's philosophy of democratizing the best in smartphone technology for the masses. The phone is the perfect tool for Ek Badi Shuruaat, further strengthening Infinix's recognition as a brand that brings together aspiration, innovation and utility together. We are certain that the Hot 8 will further add to this narrative built through our sustained efforts.”

Infinix Hot 8

Infinix Hot 8

Display6.52-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
