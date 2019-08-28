Infinix Hot 8 India Launch Expected on September 4, Price Tipped

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings is set to launch a disruptive affordable smartphone under its brand Infinix Mobile for less than Rs. 8,000 in India on September 4, IANS industry sources claimed. Infinix Mobile on Tuesday sent invites to the media for the launch of an unnamed smartphone on September 4.

Industry sources told IANS on Wednesday that the new device, named Hot 8, may sport a triple rear camera system with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The new smartphone is the third launch in the popular Hot series. Infinix Mobile is present in 36 countries, including emerging markets like Latin America, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, South and South-East Asia.

Earlier this month, Infinix launched a new variant of the Infinix S4 (Review) in India. The original smartphone was launched in May, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

In August, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model of the Infinix S4 was launched in India, priced at Rs. 10,999, compared to the Rs. 8,999 price tag of the 3GB/ 32GB variant. The Infinix S4 runs on Android Pie-based XOS 5.0. Other specifications include a 6.21-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display, a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, a triple rear camera setup (13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel), a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.