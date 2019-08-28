Technology News
loading

Infinix Hot 8 India Launch Expected on September 4, Price Tipped

Infinix Hot 8 is said to be priced below Rs. 8,000, and feature a triple rear camera setup.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 16:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Infinix Hot 8 India Launch Expected on September 4, Price Tipped

Infinix S4

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings is set to launch a disruptive affordable smartphone under its brand Infinix Mobile for less than Rs. 8,000 in India on September 4, IANS industry sources claimed. Infinix Mobile on Tuesday sent invites to the media for the launch of an unnamed smartphone on September 4.

Industry sources told IANS on Wednesday that the new device, named Hot 8, may sport a triple rear camera system with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The new smartphone is the third launch in the popular Hot series. Infinix Mobile is present in 36 countries, including emerging markets like Latin America, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, South and South-East Asia.

Earlier this month, Infinix launched a new variant of the Infinix S4 (Review) in India. The original smartphone was launched in May, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

In August, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model of the Infinix S4 was launched in India, priced at Rs. 10,999, compared to the Rs. 8,999 price tag of the 3GB/ 32GB variant. The Infinix S4 runs on Android Pie-based XOS 5.0. Other specifications include a 6.21-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display, a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, a triple rear camera setup (13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel), a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 8, Transsion Holdings
Vivo Nex 3 May Support Company's 120W Super FlashCharge Technology, Other Key Specifications Leaked
Secretive Space Drone Just Broke Its Own Orbit Record, and Almost No One Knows What It's Doing
Infinix Hot 8 India Launch Expected on September 4, Price Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  2. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  3. Realme XT First Impressions
  4. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Leaked in Case Renders and Hands-On Video
  6. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Sacred Games Writer Varun Grover Answers Every Question You Had
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Move Pixel Smartphone Production to Vietnam: Report
  2. SpaceX's Mars Rocket Prototype Rattles Nerves of Nearby Residents in Texas Flight Test
  3. Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, and Reno 2F With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  4. Secretive Space Drone Just Broke Its Own Orbit Record, and Almost No One Knows What It's Doing
  5. Infinix Hot 8 India Launch Expected on September 4, Price Tipped
  6. Vivo Nex 3 May Support Company's 120W Super FlashCharge Technology, Other Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Oppo Reno 2 Price in India Set at Rs. 36,990, Reno 2Z to Retail at Rs. 29,990: Event Highlights
  8. HP Chromebook 14 With Intel Apollo Lake Processors Launched in India Starting Rs. 23,990
  9. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Leaked in Case Renders; Hands-On Video of Dummy Unit Tips Design Details
  10. Supernova Remnants Found in Antarctic Could Be 20 Million Years Old
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.