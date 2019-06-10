Technology News
Infinix Hot 7 Pro With Four Cameras, 6GB RAM, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 7 Pro will be available with a "special launch offer discount" of Rs. 1,000 between June 17 and June 21.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro comes with an HD+ display that has a 2.5D curved glass protection on top

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 9,999
  • The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart
  • It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Infinix Hot 7 Pro has been launched in India to compete against the likes of the Redmi 7 and Samsung Galaxy M20. The company claims the Infinix Hot 7 Pro is the first smartphone with 6GB of RAM priced under Rs. 10,000 in India. The new Infinix phone features an HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch design and sports a dual camera setup at the front and back. Other key highlights of the Infinix Hot 7 Pro include a 4,000mAh battery, Dirac Stereo Widening, and AI-powered camera features. There is also a metal unibody design. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart starting June 17.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Infinix Hot 7 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Aqua Blue colour options.

Flipkart will kick off the sale of the Infinix Hot 7 Pro starting June 17, and customers are entitled to receive a "special launch offer discount" of Rs. 1,000 until June 21.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 7 Pro runs XOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie and has a 6.19-inch HD+ (720x1500) display that sports a 2.5D curved glass protection and an 18.75:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

On the optics front, the Infinix Hot 7 Pro sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup supports features such as an Auto Scene detection with eight scene modes, namely AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Blue Sky, and Text. There is also a dual camera setup at the front for capturing selfies and video chat. The front-facing camera setup comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There are features such as AI Portrait and AI Beauty mode.

The Infinix Hot 7 Pro has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with 7.19mm of thickness.

"With Hot 7 Pro, we have achieved the perfect balance between making a phone truly feature-rich and oriented for the young user without compromising on the price aspect," said Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, in a statement.

Display6.19-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1500 pixels
