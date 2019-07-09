Infinix Hot 7 has now been launched in India, with the company expanding its footprint in the country further. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup, and a dual selfie camera setup, as well as a 4,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. Infinix Hot 7 comes just after the launch of the Infinix Hot 7 Pro launch last month, and this new vanilla variant comes at a slightly cheap price tag, and slightly different specifications as well.

Infinix Hot 7 price in India

The Infinix Hot 7 is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 and will be available on Flipkart from July 15. The phone will be sold in an open sale manner and comes in a sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It will be available in Midnight Black, Aqua Blue, and Mocha Brown colour options.

Infinix Hot 7 specifications, design

Design-wise, the Infinix Hot 7 is identical to the Infinix Hot 7 Pro variant with a wide notch up front, a chin at the bottom, a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically, and a rear fingerprint sensor. As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 7 runs XOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie and has a 6.19-inch HD+ LCD display that sports a 2.5D glass protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is rated to deliver 500 nits of peak brightness, and presents a 83 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The phone is equipped with different modes such as Read and Eye Care to put the minimum strain on the user's eyes.

Under the hood, the smartphone has an 2.39GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The Infinix Hot 7 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot.

Coming to the optics, the Infinix Hot 7 sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup supports features such as PDAF, Dual LED Flash, AI Portrait, AI HDR, Night, Sports, Blue Sky, and Text. There is also a dual camera setup at the front for capturing selfies and video chat. The front-facing camera setup comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There are features such as LED Flash support and AI Beauty mode.

The Infinix Hot 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery that claims to last up to 36 hours of 4G talk time, 153 hours of music playback, 20 hours of video playback, 15 hours of Web surfing and 26 days of standby time. It supports a rear fingerprint sensor, and is equipped with a Face Unlock feature as well.

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said in a statement, “The Hot 7 is a great addition to our product ecosystem, and it truly epitomizes the strategic enrichment we are looking to achieve through our devices to further the amazing journey we have had in the Indian market.”