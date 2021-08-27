Technology News
Infinix Hot 11S India Launch Set for September, Will Be Powered by Same MediaTek SoC as Redmi 10 Prime

Infinix Hot 11S launch date has not been confirmed yet.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 August 2021 15:41 IST
Redmi 10 Prime is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi 10 (above)

Highlights
  • Not much about Infinix Hot 11S is known as of now
  • Redmi 10 Prime will launch in India on September 3
  • Infinix Smart 5A is powered by MediaTek Helio A20 SoC

Infinix Hot 11S has been confirmed by the company and its launch in India has been scheduled for next month. A key specification of the smartphone has also been revealed. The upcoming phone from Infinix will be powered by the same chipset that will power the Redmi 10 Prime, which is also set to launch in India in September. Earlier this month, Infinix launched the Smart 5A in India powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM.

The company has said that the Infinix Hot 11S will be launching in India around mid-September. It has also confirmed that the Infinix phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, without revealing anything further.

This means that the Infinix Hot 11S will be powered by the same processor that has very recently been also confirmed to feature in the Redmi 10 Prime. The upcoming Redmi smartphone is set to launch in India on September 3. It is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 that was launched globally earlier this month. The Redmi 10 Prime is confirmed to come with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on its display, adaptive refresh rate, and dual microphones.

The Hong-Kong headquartered Infinix had recently launched the Infinix Smart 5A (Review) in India priced at Rs. 6,499. The budget phone runs Android 11 (Go edition) and sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20, paired with 2GB of RAM. Its 32GB of onboard storage can be expanded to 256GB via a microSD card. For optics, it gets a dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and an AI (depth) sensor. Its 8-megapixel selfie camera sits within in a waterdrop-style notch on the display. Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the smartphone.

Satvik Khare
