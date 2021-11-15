Infinix Hot 11 Play has been unveiled in limited markets. The latest Infinix handset comes as a successor to Infinix Hot 10 Play that was launched globally in January this year as an entry-level smartphone. Infinix Hot 11 Play features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display and runs on a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The handset comes in a single 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage configuration. The new Infinix Hot 11 Play boasts a massive 6,000mAh battery as well.

Infinix Hot 11 Play price, availability

The official website listing doesn't reveal the pricing details of the Infinix Hot 11 Play. As mentioned, it is offered in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Infinix Hot 11 Play is available in four colour options — Exploratory Blue, Haze Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold. Infinix has not shared any details about the product's global availability yet.

The predecessor Infinix Hot 10 Play was launched in India for Rs. 8,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Infinix Hot 11 Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 11 Play runs on XOS 7.6, based on Android 11. The handset comes with a new design, which the company is calling 3D Motion-Rhythm design. Infinix Hot 11 Play features a 6.82-inch HD+(720x1,640 pixels) IPS waterdrop-style notch display with a 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For optics, Infinix Hot 11 Play features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel main camera and an AI lens. For selfies and videos, the handset has an 8-megapixel front camera. There is a front flash as well.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 11 Play include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, OTG, and FM radio. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the handset. Other sensors on board include a G-sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and accelerometer.

Infinix Hot 11 Play packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with the company's ‘Power Marathon' technology that is said to increase the battery backup with two power-saving modes — Power Boost and Ultra Power Mode. The company claims the battery gives a standby time of up to 55 days and a playback time of 53 hours.