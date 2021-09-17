Infinix Hot 11 and Infinix Hot 11S have been launched in India. The smartphones are the first offerings in the new Infinix Hot 11 series lineup. Both Infinix smartphones come in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration but get different processors under the hood. While the vanilla Infinix Hot 11 comes in four colour options, the Infinix Hot 11S comes in three colour options. Both smartphones run XOS 7.6 skin on top of Android 11. The Infinix Hot 11S gets a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S price in India, availability

The price for the vanilla Infinix Hot 11 is set at Rs. 8,999 and the Infinix Hot 11S is priced at Rs. 10,999. Both smartphones are available for purchase via Flipkart. Infinix is offering the Hot 11 in 7 Degrees Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black, and Silver Wave colour options. On the other hand, the Hot 11S is offered in 7 Degrees Purple, Green Wave, and Polar Black colour options.

The Infinix Hot 11S will go on sale on September 21 while the vanilla Infinix Hot 11's sale date has not been announced yet. Both smartphones are offered with a year's warranty on the handset and a 6-month warranty on accessories.

Infinix Hot 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 11 runs Android 11 with an XOS 7.6 skin on top. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of maximum brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Its 64GB onboard storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 11 gets a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a quad-LED flash. It gets an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and a dual-LED flash. Infinix has packed a 5,200mAh battery with 10W charging support with the handset. The Hot 11 measures 164.7x76.2x8.9mm and weighs 201 grams.

Infinix Hot 11S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 11S also runs the Android 11-based XOS 7.6 skin. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,480 pixels) LTPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and NEG Dinorex T2X-1 Glass protection. Under the hood, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The 64GB onboard memory can be expanded up to 256GB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Hot 11S gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI-powered lens with a quad-LED flash. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel AI front camera with a dual-LED flash. Infinifix has packed a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support in the device. The smartphone measures 168.9x77x8.82mm and weighs 205 grams.

Connectivity options on both, Infinix Hot 11 and Inifinix Hot 11S smartphones include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Ambient Light Sensor, G-Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyroscope, and E-Compass.

