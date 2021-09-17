Technology News
Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S With MediaTek Chipsets Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 11 is priced at Rs. 8,999, while the Infinix Hot 11S is priced at Rs. 10,999.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 September 2021 14:30 IST
Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S With MediaTek Chipsets Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

(L-R) Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S come in a 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage configuration

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 11 gets a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
  • Infinix Hot 11S gets a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  • Both smartphones get a dedicated microSD card for storage expansion

Infinix Hot 11 and Infinix Hot 11S have been launched in India. The smartphones are the first offerings in the new Infinix Hot 11 series lineup. Both Infinix smartphones come in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration but get different processors under the hood. While the vanilla Infinix Hot 11 comes in four colour options, the Infinix Hot 11S comes in three colour options. Both smartphones run XOS 7.6 skin on top of Android 11. The Infinix Hot 11S gets a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S price in India, availability

The price for the vanilla Infinix Hot 11 is set at Rs. 8,999 and the Infinix Hot 11S is priced at Rs. 10,999. Both smartphones are available for purchase via Flipkart. Infinix is offering the Hot 11 in 7 Degrees Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black, and Silver Wave colour options. On the other hand, the Hot 11S is offered in 7 Degrees Purple, Green Wave, and Polar Black colour options.

The Infinix Hot 11S will go on sale on September 21 while the vanilla Infinix Hot 11's sale date has not been announced yet. Both smartphones are offered with a year's warranty on the handset and a 6-month warranty on accessories.

Infinix Hot 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 11 runs Android 11 with an XOS 7.6 skin on top. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of maximum brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Its 64GB onboard storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 11 gets a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a quad-LED flash. It gets an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and a dual-LED flash. Infinix has packed a 5,200mAh battery with 10W charging support with the handset. The Hot 11 measures 164.7x76.2x8.9mm and weighs 201 grams.

Infinix Hot 11S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 11S also runs the Android 11-based XOS 7.6 skin. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,480 pixels) LTPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and NEG Dinorex T2X-1 Glass protection. Under the hood, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The 64GB onboard memory can be expanded up to 256GB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Hot 11S gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI-powered lens with a quad-LED flash. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel AI front camera with a dual-LED flash. Infinifix has packed a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support in the device. The smartphone measures 168.9x77x8.82mm and weighs 205 grams.

Connectivity options on both, Infinix Hot 11 and Inifinix Hot 11S smartphones include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Ambient Light Sensor, G-Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyroscope, and E-Compass.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Hot 11S

Infinix Hot 11S

Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,480 pixels
Infinix Hot 11

Infinix Hot 11

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,408 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S, Infinix Hot 11 Price in India, Infinix Hot 11 Specifications, Infinix Hot 11S Price in India, Infinix Hot 11S Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Send Images as Stickers on Desktop: Report

Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S With MediaTek Chipsets Launched in India: Price, Specifications
