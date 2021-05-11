Technology News
Infinix Hot 10T With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10T price starts at KES 15,499 (roughly Rs. 10,700).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 May 2021 10:56 IST
Infinix Hot 10T With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix Kenya

Infinix Hot 10T features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display, along with a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 10T has debuted in Kenya
  • The phone comes in two distinct storage options
  • Infinix Hot 10T packs a 5,000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 10T was launched on Tuesday, May 5 as a new model in the company's Hot 10 smartphone series that already has a few models including the Infinix Hot 10S and the Hot 10S NFC that debuted last month. Key highlights of the Infinix Hot 10T include a 90Hz display and triple rear cameras. The smartphone also comes with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and features a waterdrop-style display notch. Essentially, the Hot 10T is identical to the Hot 10S NFC, except it carries a different SoC and lacks NFC support.

Infinix Hot 10T price, availability

Infinix Hot 10T price starts at KES 15,499 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at KES 17,499 (roughly Rs. 12,000). In terms of availability, the Infinix Hot 10T is currently available for purchase in Kenya in Black, Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, and Purple colours. Details about its arrival in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Infinix Hot 10T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 10T runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM as standard. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. The rear camera setup is also coupled with a quad LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Hot 10T has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It is paired with a dual LED flash.

The Infinix Hot 10T has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Infinix has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Hot 10T that is claimed to deliver over 37 hours of talk time on a 4G network or up to 61 days of standby time on a single charge. The phone has standard 10W charging support. Besides, it measures 171.5x77.5x9.2mm.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Hot 10T

Infinix Hot 10T

Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Infinix Hot 10T price, Infinix Hot 10T specifications, Infinix Hot 10T, Infinix
Jagmeet Singh
Infinix Hot 10T With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
