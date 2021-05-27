Technology News
loading

Infinix Hot 10S Goes on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10S is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Updated: 27 May 2021 11:22 IST
Infinix Hot 10S Goes on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 10S sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS-LCD display
  • It will be available starting 12pm (noon) today on Flipkart
  • Infinix Hot 10S is available in 4 colour options

Infinix Hot 10S is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today (May 27). The smartphone was launched on May 20 and it packs a large 6,000mAh battery. Infinix has put in a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC to power the budget-friendly smartphone. Infinix Hot 10S runs Android-11 based XOS 7.6 and has a diamond pattern on the back surrounding the rear mounted fingerprint sensor. Its triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Infinix Hot 10S price in India, availability

The newly launched Infinix Hot 10S will be available for purchase via Flipkart today starting 12pm (noon). The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. The smartphone is available in four colour options - 7-Degree Purple, 95-Degree Black, Heart of Ocean, and Morandi Green.

Infinix announced that it will offer an additional discount of Rs 500 on both storage variants. Flipkart is further offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent Off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card (first time transactions only), and flat Rs. 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs. 500 and above. The e-commerce website is also offering the smartphone with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,750 per month.

Infinix Hot 10S specifications

Infinix Hot 10S runs XOS 7.6, based on Android 11. The smartphone sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and more. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It has 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Infinix Hot 10S packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For security, along with the rear mounted fingerprint sensor, it has a Face Unlock support as well.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S Price in India, Infinix Hot 10S Availability, Infinix Hot 10S Specifications, Transsion, Flipkart, Android 11
Twitch Adds 'Transgender' Tag as Big Tech Vies to Be Inclusive
USB Type-C 2.1 to Upgrade Power Delivery From 100W to 240W

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 10S Goes on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  2. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  3. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  4. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  5. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  6. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed, May Launch in June: Report
  9. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronaut Chris Hadfield Calls Talk of UFOs 'the Height of Foolishness' in Interview
  2. Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man Spin-Off
  3. Itel A23 Pro With Unisoc SC9832e SoC, Dual-SIM 4G Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. USB Type-C 2.1 to Upgrade Power Delivery From 100W to 240W
  5. Infinix Hot 10S Goes on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  6. Twitch Adds 'Transgender' Tag as Big Tech Vies to Be Inclusive
  7. Chrome 91 Rolling Out With Frozen Tab Groups, Enhanced PWAs, Redesigned UI, More
  8. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to Hand Over Reins to Successor Andy Jassy on July 5
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G Could Debut Soon in India as Company Teases Launch of ‘Something New’
  10. The Tomorrow War Trailer Pulls Chris Pratt Into the Future to Fight Aliens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com