Infinix Hot 10S is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today (May 27). The smartphone was launched on May 20 and it packs a large 6,000mAh battery. Infinix has put in a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC to power the budget-friendly smartphone. Infinix Hot 10S runs Android-11 based XOS 7.6 and has a diamond pattern on the back surrounding the rear mounted fingerprint sensor. Its triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Infinix Hot 10S price in India, availability

The newly launched Infinix Hot 10S will be available for purchase via Flipkart today starting 12pm (noon). The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. The smartphone is available in four colour options - 7-Degree Purple, 95-Degree Black, Heart of Ocean, and Morandi Green.

Infinix announced that it will offer an additional discount of Rs 500 on both storage variants. Flipkart is further offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent Off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card (first time transactions only), and flat Rs. 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs. 500 and above. The e-commerce website is also offering the smartphone with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,750 per month.

Infinix Hot 10S specifications

Infinix Hot 10S runs XOS 7.6, based on Android 11. The smartphone sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and more. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It has 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Infinix Hot 10S packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For security, along with the rear mounted fingerprint sensor, it has a Face Unlock support as well.

