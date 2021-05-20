Technology News
Infinix Hot 10S With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10S has a diamond textured pattern on the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 May 2021 14:12 IST
Infinix Hot 10S With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10S has a 48-megapixel main camera at the back

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 10S features a 6.82-inch HD+ display
  • Infinix Hot 10S runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
  • Infinix Hot 10S has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Infinix Hot 10S has launched in India as the latest smartphone by the company, after launching in Indonesia last month. The Infinix Hot 10S packs a large 6,000mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Helo G85 SoC. The phone runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and has a diamond textured pattern on the back. It packs a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and 48-megapixel main camera at the back. The Infinix Hot 10S smartphone has a waterdrop-style notch display and features a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Infinix Hot 10S price in India, sale

The new Infinix Hot 10S is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It has launched in Morandi Purple, 7-Degree Purple, Heart of Ocean, and 95-Degree Black colour options. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart in India starting 12 noon on May 27. Users will get a discount of Rs. 500 during the first sale.

Infinix Hot 10S specifications

On the software side, the Infinix Hot 10S runs on Android 11-bassed XOS 7.6 and has dual-SIM (Nano) slots. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS-LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 440 nits peak brightness, 1500:2 contrast ratio, and 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Infinix Hot 10S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for camera, the Infinix Hot 10S has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel secondary depth lens, and another AI lens. Camera features include Quad LED flash, portrait mode, night mode, HDR, portrait HDR, and more. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash support. Front camera modes include Super Night, AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, WideSelfie, and AR Shots.

There is a 6,000mAh battery on board the Infinix Hot 10S with 18W fast charge support. The phone claims to last for up to 52 hours of 4G talk time, 76 hours of music playback, and 27 hours of video playback. There is a rear fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support on the Infinix Hot 10S. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, and USB OTG. The phone weighs 211 grams and measures 171x77x9.2 mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S Price in India, Infinix Hot 10S Specifications, Infinix
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Cryptocurrency Market Sees a Massive Dip as Bitcoin, Dogecoin Price Fall Sharply on China Ban, Musk Tweets

