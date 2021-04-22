Technology News
Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC With MediaTek Helio G85 Launched: Specifications

Infinix Hot 10S packs a large 6,000mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 April 2021 11:04 IST
Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC With MediaTek Helio G85 Launched: Specifications

Infinix Hot 10S supports rear fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock as well

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 10S has a 90Hz screen refresh rate
  • The phone has a 48-megapixel triple rear camera
  • Infinix Hot 10S comes in four colour options

Infinix Hot 10S series has been launched in the Indonesian market. The lineup includes two models — Infinix Hot 10S and Infinix Hot 10S NFC. The NFC model supports additional connectivity but sees a downgrade in battery and RAM capacity. The Infinix Hot 10S series is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera on board. Both the phones carry 90Hz refresh rate displays with touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC availability

Infinix Hot 10S comes in a sole 6GB + 128GB storage model. It will be made available in Indonesia from May 12. Infinix Hot 10S will be available in four colour options — 7-degree Purple, 95-degree Black, Morandi Green and Heart of Ocean.

The Infinix Hot 10S NFC model will be offered in a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This will be available in markets like Russia and Latin America.

Infinix hasn't provided pricing details for the phones yet. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for further information. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC specifications

Infinix Hot 10S runs on Android 11. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

There is a triple rear camera setup on Infinix Hot 10S and it includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel front focus lens accompanied by a dual front flash. Infinix Hot 10S packs a 6,000mAh battery that can to offer 62 days of standby time and 52.02 hours of 4G talk time. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack, FM, Micro USB port, and more. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on board and the phone supports Face Unlock as well. It features a Dar-link Game Booster feature.

Infinix Hot 10S NFC supports NFC connectivity, has a slightly lesser 5,000mAh battery and offers 4GB RAM option.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Infinix Hot 10S

Infinix Hot 10S

Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Infinix Hot 10S NFC

Infinix Hot 10S NFC

Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Earth Day 2021 Google Doodle Shows Video Encouraging People to Plant Seeds

Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC With MediaTek Helio G85 Launched: Specifications
Comment
