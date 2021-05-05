Technology News
loading
  • Infinix Hot 10S India Launch Set for May Second Week, Infinix Note 10 Pro Launching on May 13

Infinix Hot 10S India Launch Set for May Second Week, Infinix Note 10 Pro Launching on May 13

Infinix Hot 10S was launched in Indonesia last month, and features a 90Hz display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 May 2021 10:37 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix Indonesia

Infinix Hot 10S sports a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 10S packs an 8-megapixel front camera
  • It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • Infinix Hot 10S has a 6,000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 10S will be launched in India in the second week of May. The smartphone, along with a NFC version, has already been launched in the Indonesian market. It comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a triple camera setup which is highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary camera, and features a 90Hz refresh rate display. Meanwhile, Infinix will launch the Note 10 Pro in Pakistan on May 13, which is essentially the second week of the month.

In a press release, Infinix said it will be launching the Infinix Hot 10S in India next week. As mentioned, the phone has already been launched in Indonesia in four colour options.

Infinix Hot 10S specifications

If the specifications of the India variant of the Infinix Hot 10S remain the same as the Indonesia variant, we know it runs on Android 11, and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone has the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card (up to 512GB). There is a rear fingerprint sensor and the phone also supports Face Unlock.

The Infinix Hot 10S gets a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel snapper for video calls and selfies. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and more.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Pakistan launch

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it will launch the Infinix Note 10 Pro in Pakistan on May 13. The smartphone will be available for pre-orders in the country on May 16, and will go on sale on May 18. A report claimed that the smartphone may have a 6.9-inch 90Hz screen, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 5,000mAh battery. In the optics department, the main rear camera could have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and there could be a 16-megapixel front snapper.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Hot 10S

Infinix Hot 10S

Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped

