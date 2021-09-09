Infinix Hot 10i has been launched in the Philippines. The budget-friendly phone comes with a dual rear camera setup and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery and runs on Android 11. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock. Infinix Hot 10i has a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner of the back panel. The dual rear camera setup is headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor.

Infinix Hot 10i price, availability

The new Infinix Hot 10i is priced at PHP 5,990 (roughly Rs. 8,800) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage option, but is currently available for PHP 5,490 (roughly Rs. 8,000) on Shopee.com due to its ongoing 9.9 sale. The phone is listed in Black, Green, Ocean, and Purple colour options.

Infinix Hot 10i specifications

On the specifications front, Infinix Hot 10i runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.5. It features a dual-SIM (Nano) slot. The phone has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD TFT display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. It packs 4GB RAM and offers 128GB storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 128GB).

Infinix Hot 10i has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel main sensor with autofocus and an additional QVGA sensor. At the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera.

There is a 6,000mAh battery onboard Infinix Hot 10i, with 18W charging that claims to offer up to 73 days of standby, up to 195 hours of music playback, up to 67 hours of calling, and up to 18 hours of gaming. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Micro USB port, 3.5mm jack, FM, Bluetooth, and more. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with face unlock support as well.