Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10i features a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 September 2021 10:56 IST
Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10i comes in Black, Green, Purple, and Ocean colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 10i comes in a 4GB + 128GB storage option
  • Infinix Hot 10i features a 6.52-inch HD+ display
  • Infinix Hot 10i has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Infinix Hot 10i has been launched in the Philippines. The budget-friendly phone comes with a dual rear camera setup and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery and runs on Android 11. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock. Infinix Hot 10i has a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner of the back panel. The dual rear camera setup is headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor.

Infinix Hot 10i price, availability

The new Infinix Hot 10i is priced at PHP 5,990 (roughly Rs. 8,800) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage option, but is currently available for PHP 5,490 (roughly Rs. 8,000) on Shopee.com due to its ongoing 9.9 sale. The phone is listed in Black, Green, Ocean, and Purple colour options.

Infinix Hot 10i specifications

On the specifications front, Infinix Hot 10i runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.5. It features a dual-SIM (Nano) slot. The phone has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD TFT display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. It packs 4GB RAM and offers 128GB storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 128GB).

Infinix Hot 10i has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel main sensor with autofocus and an additional QVGA sensor. At the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera.

There is a 6,000mAh battery onboard Infinix Hot 10i, with 18W charging that claims to offer up to 73 days of standby, up to 195 hours of music playback, up to 67 hours of calling, and up to 18 hours of gaming. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Micro USB port, 3.5mm jack, FM, Bluetooth, and more. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with face unlock support as well.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Infinix Hot 10i

Infinix Hot 10i

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + QVGA
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Infinix Hot 10i, Infinix Hot 10i Price, Infinix Hot 10i Specifications, Infinix
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala
Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
