Infinix Hot 10 Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Specifications Tipped: Report

Infinix Hot 10 is said to come with 4GB of RAM and have a 720x1,640 pixels display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 August 2020 17:59 IST
Infinix Hot 10 may be backed a 5,100mAh battery

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 10 spotted in Google Play Console listing with Android 10
  • Infinix Hot 10 may be powered by the Helio G70 SoC
  • Infinix has not officially shared any information on the phone

Infinix Hot 10 has reportedly been spotted in a Google Play Console listing as well as on TUV Rheinland. The upcoming phone appears to be a successor to the Infinix Hot 9 that was launched toward the end of May this year. The Infinix Hot 10 is said to carry two model numbers, X682C and X682B, as per the TUV Rheinland listing. The listings hint at some of the possible specifications of the Infinix Hot 10 such as 4GB RAM, an octa-core MediaTek processor, a 5,100mAh battery, and more.

Infinix Hot 10 specifications (rumoured)

As per the Google Play Console listing, a phone with model number ‘Infinix-X682C' and name ‘Hot 10' features a 720x1,640 pixels display with 320 ppi pixel density. It is listed to run on Android 10 and is said to be powered by the MediaTek MT6769 SoC that is the Helio G70. The graphics are expected to be handled by the Mali G52 GPU clocked at 820MHz. The Infinix Hot 10 is said to come with 4GB of RAM that will presumably be one of the memory variants.

Further, the TUV Rheinland listing shows two model numbers namely, X682C and X682B. It also mentions the Infinix trademark and the possibility of a 5,100mAh battery.

Both the Google Play Console listing and TUV Rheinland listing were spotted by 91Mobiles. Gadgets 360 was unable to independently verify them.

As of now, Infinix has not mentioned anything about the existence of the Hot 10, so there is no official confirmation on the aforementioned specifications.

The company released its Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphones in India earlier this year for Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 9,499, respectively.

The Infinix Hot 9 comes with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. It features a triple rear camera setup that features a 13-megapixel primary shooter. On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is powered by the same SoC, paired with similar RAM capacity. However, in terms of camera, it features a 48-megapixel primary sensor in its triple rear camera setup.

 

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Hot 10, Infinix Hot 10 specifications, Infinix Hot 9
