Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 10 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 is priced at PKR 20,999 (roughly Rs. 9,300) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 September 2020 17:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Infinix Hot 10 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 10 debuts in Pakistan
  • The phone is backed by a 5,200mAh
  • Infinix Hot 10 comes in four colour variants

Infinix Hot 10 budget smartphone has been launched in Pakistan. It boasts of impressive specifications such as a quad-core processor, quad rear camera setup, large fullscreen display with a hole-punch design, and a large battery as well. The Infinix Hot 10 has slim bezels all around and even the chin is quite thin. The phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations, and four colour variants. Infinix says the phone has DTS audio processing as well. The phone will go on sale in the country starting next week.

Infinix Hot 10 price, availability

The Infinix Hot 10 is priced at PKR 20,999 (roughly Rs. 9,300) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The mid-tier 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at PKR 23,999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) and the top-tier 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at PKR 25,999 (roughly Rs. 11,500). It comes in four colour options including Obsidian Black and Moonlight Jade. It is currently up for pre-orders in the country at a discounted price, and will go on sale starting September 28.

As of now, there is no information on when the phone will come to markets outside of Pakistan.

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 10 runs XOS 7.0 on top of Android 10. The phone features a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor with up to 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Hot 10 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. The phone has quad rear flash. The selfie shooter is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Infinix Hot 10 comes with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, a fingerprint scanner on the back, gyroscope, gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The Infinix Hot 10 is backed by a 5,200mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger in the box. The phone measures 171.1x77.6x8.88mm.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Infinix Hot 10

Infinix Hot 10

Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Hot 10, Infinix Hot 10 price, Infinix Hot 10 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus ExpertBook Range of Laptops, AsusPro ExpertCenter Series of Desktop PCs, All-in-One PCs Launched in India

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 10 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  2. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
  3. Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X Get September Patch, More in India
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series India Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far
  5. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Pro First Impressions
  7. Oppo Reno 4 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched
  8. Disney+ Hotstar Offering Additional 30 Days With New Annual VIP Subscription
  9. OnePlus 8T India Launch Teased by Amazon, Date Tipped
  10. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Launch in India Set for October 14, Company Announces
  2. Infinix Hot 10 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Facebook Launches New US Campaign to Encourage Voting
  4. Apple Not Playing Fair, US App Maker Blix Said to Write to EU's Vestager
  5. Asus ExpertBook Range of Laptops, AsusPro ExpertCenter Series of Desktop PCs, All-in-One PCs Launched in India
  6. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched, Vivo V20 Announced as Well: Price, Specifications
  7. Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse With Customisable Side Buttons to Control Video Chat Settings Launched
  8. Zoom, Twitter Hit by Allegations of Racial Bias in Algorithms, Twitter Says Work to Be Done
  9. Tesla Traders Bet on Elon Musk’s ‘Battery Day’ Pitch to Spark Rally
  10. Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB + 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com