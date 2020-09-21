Infinix Hot 10 budget smartphone has been launched in Pakistan. It boasts of impressive specifications such as a quad-core processor, quad rear camera setup, large fullscreen display with a hole-punch design, and a large battery as well. The Infinix Hot 10 has slim bezels all around and even the chin is quite thin. The phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations, and four colour variants. Infinix says the phone has DTS audio processing as well. The phone will go on sale in the country starting next week.

Infinix Hot 10 price, availability

The Infinix Hot 10 is priced at PKR 20,999 (roughly Rs. 9,300) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The mid-tier 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at PKR 23,999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) and the top-tier 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at PKR 25,999 (roughly Rs. 11,500). It comes in four colour options including Obsidian Black and Moonlight Jade. It is currently up for pre-orders in the country at a discounted price, and will go on sale starting September 28.

As of now, there is no information on when the phone will come to markets outside of Pakistan.

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 10 runs XOS 7.0 on top of Android 10. The phone features a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor with up to 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Hot 10 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. The phone has quad rear flash. The selfie shooter is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Infinix Hot 10 comes with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, a fingerprint scanner on the back, gyroscope, gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The Infinix Hot 10 is backed by a 5,200mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger in the box. The phone measures 171.1x77.6x8.88mm.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.