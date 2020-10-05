Technology News
Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras, Dual Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 October 2020 11:41 IST
Infinix Hot 10 comes with a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
  • The new smartphone comes in four distinct colour options
  • Infinix Hot 10 will go on sale in India starting October 16

Infinix Hot 10 has been launched as the successor to the Infinix Hot 9 that debuted in late May. The new smartphone comes with a hole-punch display design and features dual selfie flashlights at front. The Infinix Hot 10 also comes with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio as well as DTS-HD Surround Sound. Additionally, the phone comes with a Power Marathon technology that is touted to keep it operational even after heavy usage and deliver 25 percent of additional battery life. The Infinix Hot 10 also flaunts four distinct colour options.

Infinix Hot 10 price in India

Infinix Hot 10 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the lone, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, and Ocean Wave colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on October 16, which will be during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Last month, the Infinix Hot 10 was launched in Pakistan with a starting price of PKR 20,999 (roughly Rs. 9,300) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, on the other hand, debuted at PKR 23,999 (roughly Rs. 10,700).

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 on top and features a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone also comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, the camera setup includes a dedicated low light sensor.

For selfies, the Infinix Hot 10 offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens. There are also the dual selfie LED flashlights at the front to enhance lighting in your self-portraits and video chats. Additionally, the phone comes preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) backed features such as AI HDR, AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, Wide Selfie, and an AR Animoji.

The Infinix Hot 10 comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Infinix has provided a 5,200mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and is rated to deliver up to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge. Besides, the Hot 10 measures 171.1x77.6x8.88mm and weighs 204 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
