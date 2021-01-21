Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a notch for the selfie camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 January 2021 18:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Play has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 10 Play has been launched in the Philippines
  • The phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Infinix Hot 10 Play has 2GB of RAM

Infinix Hot 10 Play has been launched in the Philippines as the latest entrant in the company's Hot 10 series that includes Infinix Hot 10 and Infinix Hot 10 Lite. Infinix Hot 10 Play is an entry-level smartphone that features a dual rear camera setup and a notched selfie shooter. The phone has relatively thick bezels all around and a fingerprint scanner on the back. Infinix Hot 10 Play boasts of a massive 6,000mAh battery as well.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price

Infinix Hot 10 Play is priced at PHP 4,290 (roughly Rs. 6,500) in Philippines. It is offered in a single 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. It is available in two colour options – Aegean Blue and Morandi Green. Infinix Hot 10 Play is up for sale via e-retailer Lazada in the Philippines.

Infinix has not shared any information on international availability for the phone.

Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 10 Play runs Android 10 (Go edition). It features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, Infinix Hot 10 Play comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. There is a quad rear flash as well. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed inside a notch. There is also a front flash on Infinix Hot 10 Play.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, and FM radio. Sensors on board include gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and accelerometer. Infinix Hot 10 Play is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that the company claims can deliver 53 hours of talk time. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone measures 171.82x77.96x8.90mm.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Hot 10 Play, Infinix Hot 10 Play Price, Infinix Hot 10 Play Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Raspberry Pi Pico Microcontroller With Custom RP2040 Processor Launched

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  2. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  3. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Key Specifications Tipped
  5. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  6. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G First Impressions
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Electronics Offers
  10. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Raspberry Pi Pico Microcontroller With Custom RP2040 Processor Launched
  3. iPhone 13 Series Said to Have Improved Face ID Tech, Pro Models Rumoured With New Camera
  4. Mozilla Firefox 85 to Allow Easy Installation of Supported Extensions for Android Users
  5. Samsung Display to Mass Produce 90Hz OLED Panels for Laptops Beginning March
  6. Bitcoin Slumps 10 Percent as Pullback From Record High Gathers Pace
  7. Apple’s First VR Headset Said to Be Niche Precursor to Eventual AR Glasses
  8. Vi Partners With MFine to Give Free Medical Consultations to Customers via Chat and Video Sessions
  9. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  10. Opera Acquires YoYo Games, Creators of Game Building Platform GameMaker, Plan to Expand Gaming Division
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com