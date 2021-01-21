Infinix Hot 10 Play has been launched in the Philippines as the latest entrant in the company's Hot 10 series that includes Infinix Hot 10 and Infinix Hot 10 Lite. Infinix Hot 10 Play is an entry-level smartphone that features a dual rear camera setup and a notched selfie shooter. The phone has relatively thick bezels all around and a fingerprint scanner on the back. Infinix Hot 10 Play boasts of a massive 6,000mAh battery as well.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price

Infinix Hot 10 Play is priced at PHP 4,290 (roughly Rs. 6,500) in Philippines. It is offered in a single 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. It is available in two colour options – Aegean Blue and Morandi Green. Infinix Hot 10 Play is up for sale via e-retailer Lazada in the Philippines.

Infinix has not shared any information on international availability for the phone.

Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 10 Play runs Android 10 (Go edition). It features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, Infinix Hot 10 Play comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. There is a quad rear flash as well. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed inside a notch. There is also a front flash on Infinix Hot 10 Play.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, and FM radio. Sensors on board include gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and accelerometer. Infinix Hot 10 Play is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that the company claims can deliver 53 hours of talk time. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone measures 171.82x77.96x8.90mm.

