Infinix Hot 10 Play has been launched Indian market on Monday, April 19, and will go on sale in a week. The phone is positioned under Rs. 10,000 and its key specifications include a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a large 6,000mAh battery. It has a dual camera setup at the back inside a rectangular module, and a rear fingerprint sensor on board. The Infinix Hot 10 Play features a waterdrop-style notch and has a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom edge. The phone has a dedicated microSD card slot and debuted in Indonesia in January.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in India, sale

The new Infinix Hot 10 Play is priced in India at Rs. 8,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart from April 26 onwards. The Infinix Hot 10 Play comes in four colour options - Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black.

Launch offers on the Infinix Hot 10 Play include a Jio offer in which users get a prepaid recharge of Rs. 349 along with benefits worth Rs. 4,000. This includes 40 cashback vouchers worth Rs. 50 and partner brand coupons worth Rs. 2,000.

Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Play runs on Android 10 OS and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) TFT IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch, 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio, aspect ratio of 20.5:9, 440 nits of brightness, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It comes with NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass protection. The phone is powered by the 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage includes 64GB storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

As for imaging, the Infinix Hot 10 Play features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and an AI lens. It has a quad LED flash and offers modes like slow motion video, and document mode The smartphone also features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. Front camera features include AI Portrait, 3D Face Beauty mode, wide selfie mode, AR Animoji, AR face motion detection, more.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play packs a 6,000mAh battery with Power Marathon technology that increases battery backup by up to 25 percent. The company claims the battery gives a standby time of more than 55 days, delivering up to 23 hours of non-stop video playback, 53 hours of 4G talktime, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of web surfing, and more.

Connectivity options include GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, Micro USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on board the Infinix Hot 10 Play. The phone measures 171.82x77.96x8.9mm.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.