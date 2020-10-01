Infinix Hot 10 is set to launch in India on October 4. A promotional page for the smartphone has gone live on Flipkart, revealing its launch date and availability on the e-commerce platform. Infinix Hot 10 was recently launched in Pakistan and is a budget smartphone with impressive specifications. Key features of the phone include a quad rear camera setup, a large battery, and a hole-punch display. It comes in three storage configurations and four colour options to choose from.

Infinix Hot 10 Price, availability

Infinix Hot 10 will be available for purchase via Flipkart on October 4. It will be offered in four colour options including Obsidian Black and Moonlight Jade.

The phone's pricing in India hasn't been revealed yet. In Pakistan, it is priced at PKR 20,999 (roughly Rs. 9,300) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, at PKR 23,999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model, and at PKR 25,999 (roughly Rs. 11,500) for the top-tier 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs XOS 7.0 on top of Android 10. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It comes with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. The phone features slim bezels all around.

Coming to the camera, the Infinix Hot 10 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary snapper, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features an 8-megapixel shooter at the front.

Infinix Hot 10 packs a 5,200mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger in the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

