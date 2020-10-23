Technology News
Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 8,999.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 23 October 2020 19:19 IST
The new variant of Infinix Hot 10 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on October 29

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 10 has been launched in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant
  • It will go on sale from 12pm on October 29 via Flipkart
  • The new variant of Infinix Hot 10 is priced at Rs. 8,999

Infinix Hot 10 has been launched in a new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that will go on sale from 12pm (noon) on October 29 via Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in India earlier this month in a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and will now be available in a new variant. Key specifications of the Infinix Hot 10 include a 5,200mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, and a quad rear camera setup. The new variant will also be available in the same four colours – Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, and Ocean Wave.

Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant price, availability

The 4GB + 64GM storage configuration of Infinix Hot 10 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on October 29 via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 8,999, and a trailer of the new variant has also been released. It is available in Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, and Ocean Wave colour variants.

Sale offers for the new variant include 10 percent off on Kotak debit/credit cards, 10 percent off on HSBC credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off on Axis Bank buzz credit card, and no cost EMIs starting at Rs. 750 per month.

While the Infinix Hot 10 with 6GB RAM + 128GB was priced at Rs. 9,999. at the time of launch, its current price as per Flipkart is Rs. 10,999.

Infinix Hot 10 specifications

Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 on top. The phone is backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

In terms of optics, Infinix Hot 10 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options for the Infinix Hot 10 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone measures 171.1x77.6x8.88mm and weighs 204 grams.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
