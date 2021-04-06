Technology News
Infinix Is Planning to Launch 5G-Enabled Smartphones, Smart TVs in India: Report

Infinix Hot 10 Play is expected to be launched in India on April 19.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 April 2021 17:39 IST
Infinix Hot 10 Play packs a 6,000mAh battery

  • Infinix CEO reportedly confirmed handful of new products
  • Two 5G-enabled smartphones to launch later this year
  • Infinix is also introducing two new smart TVs

Infinix is reportedly launching a handful of new smartphones and smart TVs in India soon, CEO Anish Kapoor confirmed during an interview with Gizbot. A couple of 5G smartphones, powered by MediaTek SoCs, will also be part of the new lineup that Infinix has planned to release in the country. Infinix is a part of Transsion and focuses on markets like India and Southeast Asia. Kapoor hasn't shared launch details of all the devices coming to India but has reportedly confirmed that Infinix Hot 10 Play will be launched on April 19 in the country.

In a conversation with Gizbot, Kapoor announced that Infinix is planning to launch two 5G smartphones in the second half of this year. As mentioned, the two smartphones will be powered by MediaTek chipsets and Kapoor has claimed that they will be priced at over Rs. 15,000. It is being speculated that both these smartphones could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipsets. These smartphones may also rival the likes of Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme X7 5G smartphones.

Alongside, Kapoor confirmed that Infinix will be adding two more smart TVs to its lineup. The current lineup has Infinix 43X1 and Infinix 32X1 and the company is planning to introduce a 43-inch model and a 50-inch variant that will be powered by MediaTek chipsets. As Infinix has previously partnered with Flipkart, it is expected that the new devices will be offered on the e-commerce platform upon launch.

Additionally, Infinix will also be reportedly launching its Hot 10 Play smartphone in India on April 19. The smartphone has already been unveiled in the Philippines and it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition). It features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. For photography, it has a 13-megapixel primary shooter and an AI lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with a front-facing flash. It packs a 6,000mAh battery and the company claims it can offer 53 hours of talk time.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Hot 10 Play, 5G, Smart TV
