Technology News
loading

Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined 48 Percent in Q2 2020 Compared to Last Year: Canalys

Xiaomi and Vivo sold the most number of smartphones in Q2 2020 capturing 30.9 percent and 21.3 percent market share respectively.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 July 2020 11:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined 48 Percent in Q2 2020 Compared to Last Year: Canalys

Photo Credit: Canalys

Samsung experienced the worst decline in smartphone sales for Q2

Highlights
  • Canalys data shows nearly 50 percent decline in smartphone sales for Q2
  • Oppo beat Realme with 2.2 million units sold compared to 1.7 million
  • Apple was least impacted, as per Canalys

Indian smartphone shipments were down 48 percent in the second quarter of 2020 due to production disruptions and import delays, according to research firm Canalys. A total of 17.3 million smartphones were shipped in India in Q2 this year compared to 33 million in Q2 2019. The report by Canalys says this decline was due to the disruptions in production and diminished demand caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Xiaomi (including sub-brad Poco) sold the most number of phones at 5.3 million, capturing 30.9 percent of overall market share.

According to the data from Canalys, smartphone shipments in India in the second quarter of this year were almost half of the numbers from Q2 last year. The 33 million smartphone shipments of Q2 2019 came down to 17.3 million in Q2 2020 due to the lockdowns and disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic. Xiaomi, including Poco, was on top with 5.3 million smartphone units sold followed by Vivo with 3.7 million units. Interestingly, Vivo's market share grew from 17.5 percent in Q2 2019 to 21.3 percent in Q2 this year. Samsung took the third spot with 2.9 million smartphones sold, 16.8 percent market share captured.

Oppo sold 2.2 million units with 12.9 percent market share, leaving behind Realme with 1.7 smartphones sold and 10 percent market share captured. Other smartphone manufacturers sold 1.4 million units taking the remaining 8.1 percent of market share.

Apple, on the other hand, saw a decline of 20 percent in year-on-year smartphone shipments to little over 2,50,000 units in Q2 2020. The analysis firm stated that among the top 10 vendors, Apple was “least impacted.”

Canalys Analyst Madhumita Chaudhary said, “While vendors witnessed a crest in sales as soon as markets opened, production facilities struggled with staffing shortages on top of new regulations around manufacturing, resulting in lower production output.” The analyst added that companies like Xiaomi and Vivo have chosen an O2O (offline-to-online) strategy to cater to their massive offline network during these times. Further, it was also noted that even though the anti-China sentiment and ‘Aatmanirbhar' initiatives are going strong in India, the effect on Chinese smartphone makers including Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme is “likely to be minimal.”

Lastly, Canalys added that the Jio 5G announcement has given hope to most vendors that have suffered a loss during the pandemic.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Canalys, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, Apple
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Teases New Smartphone Series With Hole-Punch Display, 5G Connectivity
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Won’t Release in August

Related Stories

Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined 48 Percent in Q2 2020 Compared to Last Year: Canalys
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps
  4. OnePlus Buds May Come in Black, Blue, and White Colour Options
  5. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  8. Redmi Note 9 India Variant May Come With a New 6GB RAM Model
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i to Launch in India on July 24, Gets Listed on Flipkart
  2. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31 on Flipkart
  4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Won’t Release in August
  5. Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined 48 Percent in Q2 2020 Compared to Last Year: Canalys
  6. Redmi Note 9 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Teases New Smartphone Series With Hole-Punch Display, 5G Connectivity
  8. Google, Facebook, Twitter Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down Posts Around IAS Officer
  9. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans to Star in $200 Million Netflix Movie From Avengers: Endgame Directors
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Confirmed for Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com