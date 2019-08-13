India smartphone market saw its highest-ever shipment of 36.9 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019 -- with 9.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 14.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) "Asia/Pacific Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker" report, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi saw its shipment volume grow by 4.8 percent (YoY) in Q2 while Samsung registered a strong 16.6 percent (YoY) growth fueled by low and mid-price segments.

"Despite the efforts towards multi-channel retailing by almost all vendors, the online channel continued its growth momentum fueled by multiple new launches, attractive offers and affordability schemes like EMIs/cashbacks," Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said in a statement.

"This resulted in the YoY growth of 12.4 percent for the online channel with an overall share of 36.8 percent in 2Q19," Joshi added.

Smartphone shipments in India rose to 36.9 million in Q2 2019

Photo Credit: IDC

A total of 69.3 million mobile phones were shipped to India in Q2, which was up 7.6 percent over the previous quarter.

Handset maker Vivo saw a strong YoY growth of 31.6 percent, whereas Realme saw multi-fold growth, driven by newly-launched model C2 and 3/3Pro series.

Xiaomi continues to lead the market with a share of 28.3 percent in Q2 2019

Photo Credit: IDC

India smartphone market will continue its growth trajectory in the second half of this year but the consolidation of top few brands will continue, said IDC.

"This will make it much more challenging for smaller players to find niches of growth. A very strong 2H19 is essential to bring double-digit YoY growth in the fastest-growing smartphone market of this size globally," noted Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices and IPDS, IDC India.