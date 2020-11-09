Technology News
Indian Smartphone Market Grew 17 Percent YoY With 54.3 Million Units Shipped During Q3 2020: IDC

Indian smartphone market saw majority smartphones shipped by Xiaomi, followed by Samsung, and then Vivo.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 November 2020 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: IDC

Xiaomi shipped 13.5 million units in Q3 2020

Highlights
  • IDC notes 17 percent YoY growth in Indian smartphone market for Q3 2020
  • Samsung came in second with 22.3 percent market share
  • Online retailers shipped 48 percent of the 54.3 million total units

Indian smartphone market grew 17 percent in the third quarter of 2020 as per data by International Data Corporation (IDC). It shows that there were 54.3 million units shipped during the quarter, which is a 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the third quarter of 2019. It said Xiaomi shipped the most smartphones and experienced a 7.1 percent growth YoY, while Samsung came in second with its much more significant 38.1 percent growth. This growth in the Indian smartphone market was mainly due to fewer restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic and more aggressively priced smartphones.

IDC noted that e-retailers experienced an all-time high with a 24 percent YoY growth, shipping 48 percent of the total 54.3 million units. This was likely because people were not as confident about going to stores in person due to COVID-19. However, offline channels also grew 11 percent YoY as new smartphones faced supply constraints in offline stores. IDC says the growth in online shopping may increase as companies may offer aggressive pricing and offers during the festive season.

The analysis shows Xiaomi took the top spot with the most smartphones shipped in Q3 2020 at 13.5 million units. This was a 25 percent market share resulting in a moderate 7.1 percent YoY growth. Next in line was Samsung with its 12.1 million smartphones shipped, pointing at a 22.3 percent market share and a much more significant 38.1 percent growth in units shipped. Following Samsung was Vivo at 9 million units and 16.7 percent market share, Realme with 8 million units and 14.7 percent market share, Oppo with 6.1 million units and 11.3 percent market share. All other brands account for 5.6 million smartphones shipped and 10 percent market share.

IDC states that this growth in smartphones shipped in India is due to the fewer restrictions post lockdowns and the pent-up demand that has been further fueled by aggressive pricing. The various sales and discounts on smartphones, and the ability to maintain social distancing through online stores, have encouraged people to shop online.

In terms of specifications and price trends observed by IDC in Q3 2020, manufacturers introduced a larger number of phones with quad rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary sensors or above, more than 64GB storage options, and larger than 5,000mAh batteries, while reducing the prices. About a million 5G smartphones were shipped in the third quarter. When it comes to pricing, the average selling price (ASP) declined by 2 percent YoY with 84 percent of shipments in the sub $200 (roughly Rs. 14,800) range. This was because smartphones remain the only device for internet access for a lot of households in India, IDC noted.

Interestingly, the premium segment saw a strong growth of 91 percent YoY and Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus were the top manufacturers. Further, there were 25 million feature phones shipped in Q3 2020 which was a decline of 30 percent YoY.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

