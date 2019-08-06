Technology News
Indian Smartphone Market Grew 5 Percent in Q2: CMR

During the quarter, Samsung closed the gap with the smartphone market leader Xiaomi, CMR said.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 10:19 IST
Xiaomi led the smartphone market in India in the second quarter, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR)

Highlights
  • Galaxy A and M series helped Samsung give a tough fight to Xiaomi
  • Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus captured a combined 30 percent share
  • Feature phone market declined by around 27 percent YoY

Six out of every seven smartphones sold in India belonged to top five smartphone brands - Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo - as the smartphone market grew five percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019, a new report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) said on Monday.

"As the smartphone market consolidates further amongst the top five brands, the potential market play for others has significantly decreased. To succeed in the Indian smartphone market, an India-centric approach, and strong thrust on technological innovation and value proposition remains key," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, said in a statement.

During the quarter, Samsung closed the gap with the smartphone market leader Xiaomi on the back of its India-first strategy and a strong portfolio refresh, with Galaxy A and M series.

"The India smartphone market is increasingly driven by affordable smartphones (Rs. 7,000-Rs. 25,000). Smartphone brands are focused on driving consumer upgrades from entry-level buyers to affordable and premium segment (>Rs. 25,000) with interesting new propositions," added Ram.

China-based BBK group, the parent company of Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus, also pulled alongside Xiaomi capturing a combined 30 percent share.

"Realme, the youngest brand in the Indian smartphone market, with its focus on technological innovations, and market leading specs, as well as aggressive market pricing, was the fastest to secure 8 percent market share," said Anand Priya Singh, Analyst-IIG, CMR.

"H2 2019 will see increased competition amongst smartphone brands, leading upto the festive period. Smartphone brands, including Samsung and Realme, will likely build up on their market success, and gain further grounds," noted Ram.

Meanwhile, the feature phone market in India declined sharply by around 27 percent YoY, on the back of lower demand for Jio Phone.

Jio saw a 56 percent annual drop in shipments, in comparison to Q2 2018.

Samsung, Lava, and Itel registered a positive growth during Q2 2019. Nokia had a YoY drop of 21 percent in shipments.

The top five feature phone brands contributed 78 percent of the shipments.

Xiaomi, Samsung, Jio Phone, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, OnePlus, Itel, Lava
